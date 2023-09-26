Tim McGraw announces big career-related change following mass reaction from fans

Tim McGraw is incredibly in touch with his fans and wants to make sure that they know he listens.

The award-winning country star had some exciting news to share at the start of the week, as he revealed on social media that he had made some amendments to his tour based on popular demand.

Faith Hill's husband took to Instagram to share a new updated poster featuring his tour dates and locations for 2024's Standing Room Only tour, which will see him joined by Carly Pearce.

VIDEO: Tim McGraw's daughters and wife Faith Hill showcase their singing skills

He highlighted a number of new locations featuring on the tour schedule, and wrote: "You asked for it.. so we added more shows from coast to coast! Tickets for new shows on sale Fri @10am local!"

Tim had previously posted a list of the locations for his tour, and asked his followers where else they would like to see him perform, and he certainly delivered.

Tim McGraw revealed a big change he made to his upcoming tour

It's been an exciting time for the country music star, who released his 16th studio album, Standing Room Only, in August.

During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music in August, Tim opened up about his creative partnership with Faith, and her reaction to his music.

© Terry Wyatt Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are huge country stars

He shared: "Oh, gosh. Well, my wife. She's pretty brutal, but she's honest. Well, to me, I think she's one of the greatest artists of all time, one of the greatest singers of all time. And we're different types of artists.

"We like different kinds of music and we like a lot of the same stuff, but we like different kinds of music, and I'm always playing her the songs that I want to record and playing the mixes as I'll go along, and there's times we don't agree.

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are empty nesters

"There's times where she goes, 'I don't like the way that sounds.' 'Well, I do, and that's way it's going to stay.' And the same thing when she's making a record. It's like, 'I think this should be your single.' She goes, 'No, I don't like that song. This is going to be the single.' I go, 'All right.'

"She's right about her stuff and I'm usually right about my stuff, but most of the time we agree."

© Getty Images Tim and Faith are proud parents to their three daughters

Tim and Faith's daughters, Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21, have all inherited their parents' impressive singing talents, and were recently seen singing together with their mom in a home video posted on Instagram. The celebrity couple are incredibly close to their daughters, who have all flown the nest.

During his chat with Apple Music, Tim spoke about becoming an empty nester and how he and Faith are coping. He said: "We figured it out. The first six months was a little rough when our youngest daughter finally moved out.

© Getty The celebrity couple live in Nashville

"The first six months were rough, and it's always rough for a mom, of course, but after about six months, it was like, 'Turn the music on, light some candles,' because we got a thing and we were talking, we got married, and I'm not going to do the math, but we had a kid pretty quickly after we got married, and so we didn't really have a lot of time to know each other.

"We'd only been together for nine months or so dating, and we got married, had a baby, and now it's like we're kind of on our second honeymoon… but we're enjoying it.

© Photo: Instagram Tim McGraw and Faith Hill with oldest daughter Gracie

"Now when the kids come home, it's like, if they're there for five days or so, we're like…Don't you have somewhere to go? Mom and dad need a little candlelight time."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.