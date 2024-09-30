Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz supported by family member in Paris after family 'heartbreak'
Subscribe
Nicola Peltz supported by family member in Paris after family 'heartbreak'
nicola peltz on red carpet in ombre dress© Getty Images

Nicola Peltz supported by family member in Paris after family 'heartbreak'

The Lola actress is married to Brooklyn Beckham

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Actress Nicola Peltz reentered the limelight last week during Paris Fashion Week.

The Transformers star, 29, travelled to the French capital to marvel at a string of presentations from the likes of Balmain and Courrèges.

Brooklyn Beckham wears white t-shirt, black CourrÃ¨ges leather jacket, matching pants, black boots, and Nicola Peltz wears white jumpsuit with sheer details, white CourrÃ¨ges bag, outside CourrÃ¨ges, during Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)© Getty Images
The couple donned their finest threads for Paris Fashion Week

She was accompanied by her husband Brooklyn Beckham, 25, with the pair donning several matchy-matchy looks reminiscent of the budding chef's famous parents, David and Victoria.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Brooklyn Beckham shows off incredible tattoo of wife Nicola Peltz

The cherry on top was nonetheless former Spice Girl Victoria's dazzling show held at the sprawling Château de Bagatelle in the Bois de Boulogne.

David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham heading to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show© Instagram
David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham heading to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

During the star-studded event, Brooklyn and Nicola reunited with the Beckham brood consisting of power couple VB and David and their children Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and youngest, Harper, 13.

But did you spot Nicola's special companion?

Will joined Nicola and Brooklyn at several shows© Shutterstock
Will joined Nicola and Brooklyn at several shows

In snapshots shared from the presentation, the Beckhams were also photographed alongside Nicola's famous brother, Will.

The 38-year-old, who has starred in a plethora of films including the likes of Unfriended, Hunt Club and 13 Minutes, sweetly joined Nicola as she entered the spotlight.

brother and sister posing at film premiere© Shutterstock
Nicola shares a close bond with her brother Will

In one particularly heartwarming image, the pair are pictured beaming for the camera with their arms wrapped around one another. A separate image, meanwhile, showed former England captain David sweetly posing with Will.

The past few months have been incredibly difficult for Nicola and her husband Brooklyn in light of their beloved pet dog's death. Their Chihuahua, Nala, tragically passed away back in June, with the actress later filing a lawsuit against groomers who she believes are responsible for the death of her dog.

Nicola Peltz with her dog Nala© Instagram
Nicola's dog Nala passed away following a routine grooming session

At the time, she shared an emotional message on Instagram which in part read: "This has been the hardest month of my life.

"I can't even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels. Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn't catch her breath.

"We rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later. I'm sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs. Her life was taken away from her way too soon."

View post on Instagram
 

Will's presence during Nicola's recent outings in Paris would no doubt have brought the actress extra comfort and some much-needed family support.

The duo are incredibly close and have been known to express their support for one another on social media.

Nicola and Will at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales"© Getty Images
Nicola and Will at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales"

In 2022, Nicola paid tribute to her brother on his birthday writing: "Happy Birthday @willpeltz I love you so much!! WBFF PPP."

Will, meanwhile, shared a rare update following Nicola and Brooklyn's oceanfront nuptials. Heaping praise on the newlyweds, he penned: "My baby sister's married! I love [you] guys, I'm so happy for you two."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More