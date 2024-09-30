Nicola Peltz supported by family member in Paris after family 'heartbreak'

Actress Nicola Peltz reentered the limelight last week during Paris Fashion Week.

The Transformers star, 29, travelled to the French capital to marvel at a string of presentations from the likes of Balmain and Courrèges.

© Getty Images The couple donned their finest threads for Paris Fashion Week

She was accompanied by her husband Brooklyn Beckham, 25, with the pair donning several matchy-matchy looks reminiscent of the budding chef's famous parents, David and Victoria.

The cherry on top was nonetheless former Spice Girl Victoria's dazzling show held at the sprawling Château de Bagatelle in the Bois de Boulogne.

© Instagram David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham heading to Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show

During the star-studded event, Brooklyn and Nicola reunited with the Beckham brood consisting of power couple VB and David and their children Romeo, 22, Cruz, 19, and youngest, Harper, 13.

But did you spot Nicola's special companion?

© Shutterstock Will joined Nicola and Brooklyn at several shows

In snapshots shared from the presentation, the Beckhams were also photographed alongside Nicola's famous brother, Will.

The 38-year-old, who has starred in a plethora of films including the likes of Unfriended, Hunt Club and 13 Minutes, sweetly joined Nicola as she entered the spotlight.

© Shutterstock Nicola shares a close bond with her brother Will

In one particularly heartwarming image, the pair are pictured beaming for the camera with their arms wrapped around one another. A separate image, meanwhile, showed former England captain David sweetly posing with Will.

The past few months have been incredibly difficult for Nicola and her husband Brooklyn in light of their beloved pet dog's death. Their Chihuahua, Nala, tragically passed away back in June, with the actress later filing a lawsuit against groomers who she believes are responsible for the death of her dog.

© Instagram Nicola's dog Nala passed away following a routine grooming session

At the time, she shared an emotional message on Instagram which in part read: "This has been the hardest month of my life.

"I can't even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels. Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn't catch her breath.

"We rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later. I'm sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs. Her life was taken away from her way too soon."

Will's presence during Nicola's recent outings in Paris would no doubt have brought the actress extra comfort and some much-needed family support.

The duo are incredibly close and have been known to express their support for one another on social media.

© Getty Images Nicola and Will at the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales"

In 2022, Nicola paid tribute to her brother on his birthday writing: "Happy Birthday @willpeltz I love you so much!! WBFF PPP."

Will, meanwhile, shared a rare update following Nicola and Brooklyn's oceanfront nuptials. Heaping praise on the newlyweds, he penned: "My baby sister's married! I love [you] guys, I'm so happy for you two."