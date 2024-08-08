Kevin Costner, 69, gets fans talking as he showcases incredibly toned legs on luxury yacht

Kevin Costner recently took a moment to unwind and soak up the sun on a luxurious yacht while promoting his new movie across Europe.

The 69-year-old star was seen enjoying some downtime on a sleek white yacht from the prestigious Italian company Pardo Yachts.

The Yellowstone alum showcased his incredibly toned, tanned legs as he stretched out on the deck, soaking in the Mediterranean breeze.

The Instagram post by Pardo Yachts captured Kevin's relaxed demeanor and undeniable movie star charm, particularly in one photo where he flashed a broad, infectious grin.

Dressed in a lightweight, short-sleeved white shirt and matching shorts, Kevin accessorized with a stylish pair of sunglasses.

The images, when shared on Kevin’s own Instagram, quickly garnered enthusiastic and flirtatious comments from his admirers.

Among them was Savannah Chrisley, who humorously commented, "The smile he gives when he sees me for the first time," accompanied by smiley face and laughing emojis.

Just days before his yacht outing, Kevin attended a screening of Horizon at Berlin's historic Zoo Palast. While navigating the theater's backstage, he unexpectedly found himself in a kitchen, where he warmly greeted the staff.

"This is Germany! We're in Germany right now. I'm in a kitchen. I've been in a lot of kitchens, uh, but thank you guys. You guys look really nice! Alright, make sure you see this movie," Kevin quipped, drawing laughter from the room.

On the red carpet, Kevin looked as dapper as ever in a navy-blue suit, a crisp white shirt, and black Oxfords, completed with black-framed glasses.

He continues to work tirelessly on Horizon, still filming and raising funds for the third and fourth chapters after the first two installments had a combined budget of $100 million.

To finance his passion project, Kevin even mortgaged a beachfront property in Santa Barbara. Despite Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 receiving a mixed critical response with a 48% approval rating, it managed to achieve a 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, after the film grossed only $34 million against its $50 million budget, New Line Cinema canceled the planned US release of Chapter 2.

In a fortunate turn of events, the Venice Film Festival announced they would host the world premiere of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 out of competition on September 7. Kevin shared his excitement on Instagram, writing, "My dream was always to show @horizonamericansaga Chapter 2 at the Venice Film Festival. The fact that now they have decided to show Chapter 1 earlier in the day and then the world premiere of Chapter 2 that evening shows not only their belief in how the two films work together but their support of a director's vision."

The film features a stellar cast including Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, and Jamie Campbell Bower. Kevin also cast his 15-year-old son Hayes Logan Costner as Nathaniel Kittredge in Chapter 1 and his 36-year-old son Joe Tedrick Costner in a mystery role in Chapter 3.

In his personal life, Kevin recently settled a contentious divorce battle with his second wife, Christine Baumgartner, agreeing to pay $63,000 per month in child support for their three children: Hayes, Cayden, 17, and Grace, 14. Kevin, who has seven children, also shares three older children with his first wife, Cindy Costner, and a son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

Adding to his list of accomplishments, Kevin is set to release a coffee table book titled The Great Horizon on November 26. The 320-page book, featuring a foreword by Kevin and 250 photographs taken by Cale Glendening on the set of the first two films, promises to offer fans an intimate look behind the scenes of his epic cinematic journey.