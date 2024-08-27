Katie Holmes sparks reaction with ‘beautiful’ new memory amid shift in family dynamic

Katie Holmes is feeling nostalgic, as her daughter Suri heads off to college, leaving her an empty nester.

© Getty Katie Holmes arriving at the screening of Pieces of April in NYC

It's business as usual for the former Dawson's Creek star, who commemorated the release of her early noughties film Pieces of April by re-watching it at the Paris Theater in New York with co-stars Patricia Clarkson and Derek Luke, as well as director Peter Hedges.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of the group attending the viewing, which she captioned: "What a thrill to watch this film again at the Paris theater with #patriciaclarkson and @derekluke And our incredible filmmaker #peterhedges."

She added: "So many beautiful memories making this film and a new one made tonight."

The actress clearly felt nostalgic, as she smiled alongside her co-stars in the photo. The former cast-mates also took part in a Q&A for the special occasion, moderated by Azazel Jacobs.

Fans were certainly delighted to hear that Katie was paying homage to the film, with one person commenting: "I saw this Sundance premiere. We were all so charmed. I loved it."

Another added: "Absolutely LOVE this movie," adding: "Such an interesting story and well developed characters. Plus amazing acting from everyone of course! Would’ve loved to be at the Q&A, so interested in how you all think it holds up today."

Suri's next chapter

© TikTok Suri Cruise wore a Carnegie Mellon sweater

Certainly, taking part in the retrospective occasion would have taken Katie's mind off her evolving family dynamic, ahead of Suri's journey to university.

The 18-year-old is reportedly set to attend Carnegie Mellon University where she is thought to be studying fashion and design.

The mother-daughter duo are reportedly close, and Katie made it clear just how proud she is of Suri in an interview with Town & Country. "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy."

© Getty Images Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes attend the Oklahoma City Thunder Vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on December 16, 2017 in New York City.

With her daughter heading off on a new adventure, Katie revealed she hopes to throw herself into creative arts, whether that's through dance classes or painting. She explained she loves dance because "every time you enter [the studio], you’re starting from the beginning, and that’s a good, meditative way to approach the day."

The star has also joined a book club, of which she said: "You learn so much about each other—it’s a chance for everybody to share what moves them."

© Jean Catuffe Tom Cruise attends day two of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the artistic gymnastics event

While Katie may worry about her daughter's brand new life chapter, she reportedly won't have to break a sweat when it comes to the annual tuition fees. The Daily Mail reported that her ex-husband, Suri's estranged father, Tom Cruise will pay the annual bill of $65,000 after agreeing to cover all of Suri's schooling following his and Katie's 2012 divorce after six years of marriage.

Their divorce settlement agreed that not only would Katie be granted full custody of their daughter, but Tom would pay $400,000 a year in child support payments, as well as all of Suri's "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs."

While these child support payments will have ceased now Suri is 18 and not living with her mom, the Mission Impossible star is reportedly "fulfilling his obligation" by continuing to pay for her education.