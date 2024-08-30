Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff forced to make major move due to safety concerns

Kamala Harris' run for US President has had a big impact on her family as her stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, has revealed.

The knitwear designer made an announcement on Thursday about the future of her business and said that due to safety concerns she was suspending her Soft Hands Knitting Club.

In a heartfelt video, Ella spoke to her fans and said: "I just wanted to quickly come talk about Knit Club and address how it's moving forward. Unfortunately, with everything going on right now, I'm not able to conduct them.

WATCH: Ella Emhoff makes sad announcement amid stepmom Kamala Harris' run for US President

"To protect myself and other club members, the smartest thing is to hold off until things calm down.

"It has been amazing working on this and meeting all of you. It has felt so special to build this little community. I'm going to keep working on ways to make it more accessible and keep building it while I'm not properly able to teach."

© Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock Ella has suspended her knit club

Ella assured her fans that she would "be back," but for now she was stepping away, much to the upset of her followers.

They thanked her for her message and said they understood why she was suspending the club, but that they were saddened by the set back.

Ella has been incredibly supportive of her stepmom's political campaign and took center stage at the Democratic National Convention to deliver a powerful tribute to Kamala.

© Getty Images Ella is the daughter of Doug Emhoff, Kamala's husband

As the American people were formally introduced to Kamala as their presidential candidate, Ella gave a glimpse into their bond.

"Kamala came into my life when I was fourteen, famously a very easy time for a teenager," Ella began. "Like a lot of young people, I didn’t always understand what I was feeling, but no matter what, Kamala was there."

© Getty Images She was sad to share the news

Reflecting on her relationship with Kamala, Ella continued: "She was patient, caring, and always took me seriously. She never stopped listening to me, and she’s not going to stop listening to all of us.

"She’s fighting for social justice, health justice, environmental justice. And she isn’t alone; we’re all in this fight together."

Ella is the daughter of Kamala's husband, Doug Emhoff, and film producer Kerstin Emhoff.

© Chip Somodevilla Ella is supporting Kamala in her run

She's forged a successful career as a knitwear designer as well as in the modeling world.

However, her catwalk career was unexpected and she told The New York Times after being signed by IMG Models: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

© Kristy Sparow She's become a successful model

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

She graduated from New York's Parsons School of Design in 2021. In the same year, she went viral for wearing a plaid Miu Miu coat at Joe Biden's inauguration and was signed by IMG shortly afterward.