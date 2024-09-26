Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond shares incredible pregnancy photo with fans

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is a beloved mom to five children, and has shared a sweet throwback to the time she was pregnant with her eldest, Alex.

Alex is now expecting her own first baby, and in preparation for her baby shower was going through old family pictures where she discovered a snap of her mom, pregnant with Alex, at her own baby shower.

© Ree Drummond Ree Drummond in 1997 at her baby shower

"@thepioneerwoman at her baby shower when she was pregnant with me!" Alex captioned the Story, which showed a picture of the Food Network star in 1997 wearing a red floral mini dress and chic bob as she opened up a gift of a children's book.

"Floral dress energy even in ‘97," Ree quipped, reposting the Story.Alex added a second snap of all the pictures she was "rounding up" for her shower, adding: "Dreaming about what bby girl will look like."

© Ree Drummond Ree Drummond's daughter Alex shares baby pictures

Ree previously shared that finding out she would be a grandmother was "totally different" to how she had imagined it would feel.

"We weren't necessarily in a big rush to enter the grandparent stage," she shared.

"I thought when I heard the news eventually, whenever that would be, that I would feel more, 'Oh no, here it comes.' But instead, what I think about most is — this is my honest answer — just how happy I am for my daughter and her husband."

© Ree Drummond Ree and Ladd Drummond live on the Drummond land which has been in the family over a century

The Pioneer Woman founder and her husband Ladd Drummond are parents to Alex, 26, who is married to husband Mauricio Scott, daughter Paige, who became engaged to fiancé David Andersen last month after a year of dating, and sons Bryce, 20, and Todd, 19, plus Jamar, 20, whom they welcomed into the family in 2018.

Alex married Mauricio in 2021 when she was 23, and she is now helping Paige, 25, plan her special day.

© Ree Drummond / The Pioneer Woman Ree helped her daughter find her wedding dress

"It was every bit as fun as you'd think it would be," Ree wrote on her blog earlier in September of the trip to Dallas to go wedding dress shopping.

"We 'ooohed, ahhhed,' sipped champagne, and did all the things we gals do in these kinds of settings."