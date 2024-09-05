Katie Holmes stuns in chic black dress ahead of exciting plans

Katie Holmes is known for her deep connection with her daughter, Suri Cruise, her talent in front of and behind the camera, and, of course, for her effortlessly chic style, which she showcased on Tuesday night at an event in New York.

The 45-year-old stunned in a chic black dress at the Hourglass Cosmetics x Barneys New York store launch party, proving there is no stopping the actress after dropping Suri off at her freshman college dorm last month.

She wore a simple yet stunning sleeveless black dress, which cinched in at the waist and flared down to her ankles, showcasing her toned figure and fashion-forward style.

She opted for a pair of pointed black flats for the occasion, paired with a nose ring for that New York flair. She wore her long, flowing brown hair in loose waves and chose a soft, natural makeup look for the event.

The actress, who looked like she had stepped off the set of Gossip Girl, mingled with New York’s high society at the event, which saw guests experience blindfolded tastings and even life-sized makeup brushes.

Katie’s appearance comes as she is deep in rehearsals for the upcoming production of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, showing at the Barrymore Theatre from September 17.

The mother of one is clearly excited about this career opportunity; she posted some sweet Polaroid snaps to Instagram on the weekend, smiling alongside her co-star Zoey Deutch.

"Love working on @ourtownbroadway," she wrote in the caption. "We are in rehearsals and having a great time. This is the very talented and kind and funny and wonderful @zoeydeutch and me."

Katie will play Zoey’s mother in the show and will also star alongside The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons.

It will mark her first performance on Broadway since her turn in Dead Accounts in 2012.

Speaking to Town and Country in August, the play’s director, Kenny Leon, gushed about his excitement over Katie’s casting.

"People don’t realize her breadth and wealth of talent. This is basically an ensemble piece, so I really need actors who can understand subtext—what’s really going on beneath these words," he explained.

"She can play danger. She can play love, envy. I just want the presence that is Katie Holmes on stage."

The Dawson’s Creek star revealed what the production meant to her in the interview: "This play is important after what we’ve all been going through," she said, referring to her pandemic experience locked down in her New York apartment alongside Suri.

Katie helped her daughter, 18, begin her adventure at Carnegie Mellon University, Pennsylvania, when she moved her into the student dorms in August.

"I’m proud of my daughter," she gushed to Town and Country. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her, and I’m happy."

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

She revealed that since she has become an empty nester, she has taken up hobbies like dancing, painting and reading. "I love a dance studio because every time you enter, you’re starting from the beginning, and that’s a good, meditative way to approach the day," she told the publication.