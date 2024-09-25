Earl Charles Spencer's selfless change at Princess Diana's former home

Earl Charles Spencer has kept up his social media updates from Althorp House, amid his divorce from Karen Spencer and on Tuesday the Earl shared an interesting change at the property that was implemented just in the nick of time.

The Instagram Stories post was of a flooded area of land, and it read: "The conservation team at Althorp house recently dug out this Althorp land to help flood prevention in nearby Northampton. Today it is serving its purpose - holding back the huge recent rainfall so it doesn't flood people's homes."

WATCH: Charles Spencer reveals result of extreme weather at Althorp

Charles sounded pleased with this major change which has in turn helped nearby communities from the threat of flooding during extreme weather.

Set on helping people, and keeping his sister Princess Diana's legacy alive, just last week Charles welcomed members of the public into his Northamptonshire property for a very good cause. The post read: " The wonderful voices and positive energy of @rock_choir on show at @althorphouse today. 350 of these talented choristers gave their time and talent to record a charity record for the excellent @dianaaward - which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

"The Diana Award is an organisation set up to continue the legacy of my late sister through encouraging young people around the world to make meaningful contributions to their communities."

The author may be throwing himself into work commitments and continued social media posting as behind closed doors he deals with the breakdown of his relationship with Karen Spencer. He originally shared the sad and shocking news of their divorce with the Mail On Sunday, adding: "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

The couple have resided together at the Spencer family's historic Althorp House home since their 2011 wedding.

They share one daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, whom they welcomed in 2012. They have been raising her at Althorp and while herself and her mum Karen remain on site at the moment, it is unclear what the future living arrangements will be.

Speaking to her own social media following, recently Karen explained: "I'm currently still at Althorp, and as we move into the fall, I look forward to closing this chapter out with you all and launching the next. I will be sharing an update on my projects and reflecting on all the wonderful things I have learned during my time here on this beautiful Estate."

She has also now launched her own website called KarenSpencer.org, where her fans can subscribe to get email updates in due course.