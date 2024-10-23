Christina Hall, 41, as a fresh-faced teenager is the image of her daughter in must-see photo

Before Christina Haack was a HGTV star, the mom-of-three was a teenager growing up in Southern California – and as these pictures show, her daughter is the spitting image of a fresh faced Christina.

Posted by Christina over the years on Instagram, the pictures show her first as a young toddler with her mom and sister Carly, and then as a young girl posing with NBA superstar Magic Johnson.

© Christina Hall Christina Hall (middle) with her mom and sister Carly in the mid 1980s

© Christina Hall Christina Hall poses with Magic Johnson as a young girl

A third picture shows a teenage Christina leaning up against what was her first car, a black VW Beetle, and in each snap you can see her family genes are strong, especially when compared to pictures of Christina with her teenage daughter Taylor.

Taylor recently turned 14, and has been a staple on her mom's social media pages.

© Christina Hall Christina Hall leans on her VW Beetle as a teenager

© Instagram Christina (left) poses with daughter Taylor

The 41-year-old real estate TV star shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden, nine, with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and for Taylor's birthday, Christina took to Instagram with a selfie of mother and daughter by the beach.

"Happy Birthday to my first born. How can she be 14?!" Christina wrote, reflecting on Taylor's early years in the spotlight, when her parents were hosts of the series Flip or Flop.

"If you watched Flip or Flop since the beginning you watched me carry Taylor on my hip through all of season 1… I didn't have a sitter and didn't want to be apart from her – so she was along for the ride."

© Instagram Christina shares a selfie with her daughter Taylor for her 14th birthday

"Time has flown by way too quickly," she continued. "Taylor changed my life in all the best ways. She challenges me, holds me accountable and makes me want to be a better person. She's wise, strong willed, talented, beautiful and so fun to be around. She's literally my favorite person and I'm so incredibly blessed to be her mama."

"My little girl is 14," proud dad Tarek added. "It went by so fast I could almost cry, but I've cherished every moment. She's a strong, talented, beautiful young lady, and I couldn't be more proud."

Christina is also mom to four-year-old son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

She recently officially reverted to her maiden name of Haack after filing for divorce from third husband Josh Hall. The reality show alum announced the name change in a press release ahead of the second season of Christina in the Country, which was originally slated to also co-star her husband.