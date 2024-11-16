Susan Lucci makes rare change to her appearance for 'jaw-dropping' evening in NYC

Susan Lucci, 77, enjoyed a night out in New York City this week – and shared a series of gorgeous pictures that got fans talking.

The All My Children actress wore a stunning red strapless gown that highlighted her svelte figure, but it was her decision to wear her hair in an updo that longtime fans loved.

"I always loved your hair up like that," commented one follower as another added: "Susan you look stunning! Super classy."

"A Night in the Museum!!! NY’s jaw-dropping Museum of Natural History!!! The Double Helix Awards honoring Nobel Prize winning scientists, making discoveries to help all mankind!!!" Susan captioned the post; the picture was taken inside the Museum amid the dinner tables.

The event was emceed by CBS journalist Lesley Stahl, and honored Alisa and Daniel Doctoroff and 2023 Nobel laureate Dr. Katalin Karikó, and raised $7 million for biology research and education at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) which is based on Long Island.

Susan attends the 2024 CSHL Double Helix Medals Dinner at the American Museum of Natural History

Soap star Susan has spent her entire adult life just a few miles south of the lab in Garden City, where she lived with her husband of 53 years, Hubert Huber.

They wed in 1969, and it was Hubert who encouraged them to move back to Long Island, where they moved into the six-bedroom 1927 Georgian Colonial and raised their two children, Lisa and Andreas.

Hubert Huber and wife Susan in 2004

The 6,297 square-foot house is located on a one acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac, and the home was thought to have been purchased for less than $300,000 and is now worth almost $4 million according to Zillow.

She has previously given fans a glimpse into her Garden City home filled with coastal charm, including in one video which saw Susan reveal that she had discovered an old invitation from the Television Academy inviting her to attend the 1978 Daytime Emmys where she was nominated that year.

As she read the letter out loud in the video shared with fans, the 77-year-old sat at what appeared to be a craft table in her living room. Behind her was a spiral staircase with gorgeous wooden spindles and a black and white-pattern carpet, while a white sofa and large blue armchair matched the Hamptons design style throughout.

Past videos and pictures shared by Susan also reveal the home has gorgeous exterior shutters, colonial columns on the front porch, and a welcoming bench.