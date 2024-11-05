Eamonn Holmes is a doting grandad in adorable photo with 2 granddaughters

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes melted hearts at the weekend when he shared a precious picture of himself posing with his two granddaughters, Emilia and Isabella.

The snapshot, which Eamonn shared to Instagram, showed the 64-year-old sweetly posing with the sibling duo during a visit to a cake shop.

© Instagram Eamonn was all smiles as he reunited with granddaughters Emilia and Isabella

He looked every inch the doting grandfather cradling youngest Isabella while Emilia, three, beamed alongside the pair dressed in a blush pink jumper. Eamonn's son Declan shares Isabella and Emilia with his wife Jenny whom he wed in 2018.

In his caption, the broadcast journalist penned: "My 2 favourite girls with me at the cake shop… Isabella nearly 1 and Emilia 3."

© Instagram The TV star is a doting grandfather to Emilia and Isabella

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with touching messages. "Aww Grandpa Holmes!! This pic is deffo one that needs to [be] framed!" wrote one, while a second remarked: "What a beautiful photo," and a third added: "Absolutely beautiful @eamonnholmes grandchildren are such a wonderful gift."

Eamonn became a grandfather for the second time in November last year. He shared news of Isabella's arrival on social media, opting to post a beautiful black-and-white photo which showed Declan cradling his newborn. In his caption, he gushed: "Emilia meet Isabella your new sister… Errrr not sure this is going too well. Yep, I'm a Grandad for a second time. Congratulations Jenny and Declan."

While Declan and his expanding family are based in Belfast, Eamonn often flies over to Northern Ireland to spend time with them.

© Getty Images Eamonn is best known for presenting Sky News Sunrise and This Morning

Shedding a light on the distance between them, Eamonn told HELLO!: "I have a huge sense of frustration at being separated from them by the Irish Sea. Hopefully, absence will make the heart grow fonder."

Declan is Eamonn's eldest child with his ex-wife Gabriella, alongside Rebecca, 32, and Niall, 30. He also shares Jack, 22, with his estranged wife, Ruth Langsford.

The couple – who wed in 2010 – announced their decision to separate in May this year. At the time, a spokesperson told HELLO!: "Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on 'This Morning'

During a recent interview with Woman & Home, Ruth spoke about her hopes for Jack's future. "When you have children, you look at them starting out in life and just want everything to be good for them, for them to be happy and to not have their hearts broken," she told the publication.

"You can't guarantee any of that, but that's what I want most for Jack."