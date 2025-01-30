Hugh Grant makes rare appearance with glamorous wife Anna Eberstein

Actor Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein made a rare appearance on Wednesday night as they attended the World premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.

The pair donned their glad rags for the special occasion, with Hugh, 64, slipping into a smart black suit and a crisp white shirt, while his wife Anna, 41, looked so glamorous wearing a boucle mini dress in cream.

© Getty Images Hugh and Anna were all smiles on the red carpet

Complete with long sleeves, a tasselled hemline, and razor-sharp padded shoulders, Anna's frock was a sartorial delight. For a cohesive look, she teamed her dress with a pair of pointed tan heels and a sleek white clutch.

As for hair and makeup, the TV producer swept her raven locks into a romantic updo and highlighted her features with a slick of glossy mauve lipstick.

© Getty Images The couple attended the world premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Ahead of the premiere, the pair were photographed looking loved-up on the red carpet, beaming for the camera. Numerous pictures showed the pair wrapping their arms around one another in a subtle display of affection.

In the fourth instalment of the Bridget Jones franchise, Hugh reprises his role of love interest, Daniel Cleaver. Of his role, he previously said: "It's a good and moving script—extremely funny but also very sad.

© Shutterstock The pair looked smitten as they posed for photographs

"There was no obvious role for me, but I was crammed in. So we didn't have a 60-year-old Daniel Cleaver wandering around looking at young girls—I made up a good interim story for him."

The premiere was also attended by the likes of Leo Woodall and Renée Zellweger, as well as Celia Imrie, Isla Fisher and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Hugh and Anna's love story

© Getty Images The couple share three children together

Hugh and Anna wed in 2018 and share three children together: a son called John Mungo, and two daughters, Blue and Lulu Danger who they welcomed in 2015 and 2018 respectively.

Hugh is also a doting father to Tabitha and Felix whom he shares with his ex-partner Tinglan Hong.

Although Hugh tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, he has occasionally spoken about the joys of fatherhood.

Chatting to Jess Cagle for People TV, he said: "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me… It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case and they love you and it's all enchanting."

© Getty Images Hugh had his first child at 52

Meanwhile, during a chat with Virgin Radio in 2020, Hugh spoke candidly about his marriage and children.

"Well, I was wrong, I was just plain wrong," he said of his days being a bachelor. "And children, you know. I used to roll my eyes. People would say, 'Oh Hugh, you don’t understand it', but they were right."