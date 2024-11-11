Kai Trump, 17, enjoys special day with grandpa Donald and 'uncle' Elon Musk

Fresh off his 2024 presidential election victory, Donald Trump spent a sunny Sunday afternoon in the company of his granddaughters, Kai and Chloe, indulging in a family round of golf.

The charming outing, held at one of Trump’s courses, turned out to be a blend of family and familiar faces, as tech mogul Elon Musk also made a surprise appearance with his son, X Æ A-12.

The ever-stylish Kai, 17, gave her followers a peek into their day by posting a series of photos on X. “Sundays with Grandpa,” she captioned one heartwarming snapshot, showing her beaming alongside her grandfather.

Dressed in a crisp white polo shirt and matching “Make America Great Again” cap, the president-elect looked relaxed and every bit the family man.

The family snapshots continued, with Kai sharing a sweet shot of herself and 10-year-old sister Chloe posing proudly beside their grandfather.

© Instagram Donald Trump with his grandchildren Kai and Chloe

Kai and Chloe, both fittingly attired for a round on the green in golf skirts, hats, and white sneakers, clearly enjoyed their quality time with Donald, whose face bore the pride and joy of a grandfather surrounded by family.

Then came a surprise addition to the gathering – none other than Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO, dressed unusually formally in a black suit, joined the family with his young son X, making for a unique addition to the day’s lineup. Kai couldn’t resist a little lighthearted humor, captioning a photo of Elon with, “Elon achieving uncle status.”

© Instagram Elon with Kai and his son

In the snap, Musk’s four-year-old son playfully held a golf ball over his eye, adding a fun touch to the family day.

The rest of the Trump family didn’t appear to be present for the day, as Kai and Chloe’s siblings were notably absent.

Their father, Donald Trump Jr., shares five children with his ex-wife, Vanessa, but it was clear the day belonged to Kai and Chloe, who enjoyed this special outing with their grandfather.

© Instagram The Trump family

Kai will attend college at the University of Miami when she finishes school, per an Instagram post where she thanked her family for their support.

"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami," she began.

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey."

She continued: "I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me."