Meet John Krasinski's successful older brothers Paul and Kevin — their alternative career paths revealed

John Krasinski is riding high after being crowned the Sexiest Man Alive by People, but no there's no doubt his elder brothers will likely keep him humble.

"My brothers will probably wonder how this is possible for years to come," John told People. "Luckily we’ll go right into Thanksgiving, so we can jump right in, talk about it right away."

© Getty Images John has been named 2024's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

The actor, best known for playing Jim Halpert in The Office, may be tall at 6 foot 3, but his brothers are taller — they stand respectively at 6 foot 8 and 6 foot 9, according to the actor.

Indeed, John may be an incredibly famous actor, married to the beautiful Emily Blunt, but his brothers are successful within their own right. Not much is known about the older siblings, but the actor has opened up about their brotherly bond over the years.

Here's all you need to know about John Krasinski's brothers.

Paul

© @thefarmhouseplymouth Instagram Kevin Krasinski with Jane Goodall as part of his Farmhouse retreat

John's older brother Paul has found success as a tech CEO. He is the founder and CEO of Epicenter Experience, a Massachusetts-based company that "enables consumers and brands to communicate directly via mobile, share their in-location experiences and exchange value to make everyday interactions more valuable."

He's worked there for eight years, but before then he worked for the likes of SessionM, Visible Measures, Umbel and Ambitron — other tech audience companies. He attended Brown University where he majored in Organizational Behavior and Management, before attending Columbia Business School where he achieved an MBA in Marketing and General Management.

© Noel Vasquez John Krasinski is a basketball fan, but his elder brother played professionally at Brown

While at Brown, he certainly made a name for himself as the Captain of the basketball team, playing Center. But when his brother John also went to Brown, he didn't find an easy spot on the squad.

"I remember the [gym] door opened and as it shut, I was like, 'No,'" John recalled to Men's Health in 2018. "It wasn’t only how good and how big they were — you could see the commitment ... I’m like, 'This is not my college experience. I can’t do this.'"

But while he may not have found glory on the court, John did encounter a recruitment flier for a sketch comedy group, which led him to become a comic actor.

John would go on to be the best man at Paul's wedding, showing just how close they are. But their relationship wasn't always sweet as the Krasinski brothers could often find themselves fighting.

When John was about eight years old, Paul reportedly started punching him for no reason. In retaliation, John grabbed a giant lawn dart nearby and threw it at his older brother, which stuck in his head.

"I was the best man at his wedding and at the rehearsal dinner, I gave him the lawn dart on a plaque," John said. "It had his wedding date and it said 'Always remember.'"

Paul also runs a retreat called The Farmhouse which aims to help young people discover their passion in life and give them the tools to pursue their dreams. It's on a 10-acre plot of land based in Plymouth, giving young people a chance to reconnect with nature and "use their voice for positive change for people, animals, and our planet."

He said of the retreat: "Until now, there really hasn't been a place where people who are struggling to find their path could go and interact with others just like them. The Farmhouse is this place."

Kevin

The actor's older brother Kevin followed in his parents' footsteps and pursued medicine, working in North Carolina as an orthopedic surgeon. He specializes in sports medicine, shoulder and knee injuries, per his bio in the North Carolina Specialty Hospital.

He reportedly majored in biology at Colgate University, before attending medical school at Tufts. He completed his residency at Tufts-New England Medical Center in Boston, then attended Duke University for specialized training in orthopedic sports medicine.

Kevin and Paul served as the real life inspiration for elements of The Office, in which Jim's fictional brothers, Tom and Pete, were cast to be played by actors who were "six-foot-one or taller, preferably with brown hair."

"There’s a reason for that," Jenna explained. "John Krasinski has two very tall brothers in real life and they thought this would be a fun nod to his family."