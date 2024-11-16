Ex-GMA star Dr. Jennifer Ashton shows off close bond with daughter in special post

Life has definitely been busy for Dr. Jennifer Ashton since she departed from Good Morning America after 13 years in order to establish her own wellness company, Ajenda.

But the 55-year-old still managed to find time to celebrate a special moment, as her daughter Chloe turned 25. She took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a dedicated carousel of moments with the 25-year-old.

The mother-daughter duo could be spotted hugging each other tight in one photo, while another candid photo saw Dr. Jennifer put an arm around Chloe as they walked about.

The snaps showed the deep bond between the mother-daughter duo, as one shot appeared to show the mom supporting her daughter in a moment of tenderness, while another saw Chloe lifting up her mom.

"Happy 25th birthday my @chloee_ashtonn," the former television correspondent wrote. "Always the best hugger….endlessly in awe of you, for your heart, your brain, your quads, and your spirit," she added.

"Can’t wait to celebrate with you! ILYSM," she concluded.

Chloe has no doubt been a major support in her mom's life since she announced she would be leaving ABC News in April 2024.

Despite leaving Good Morning America in June 2024, Dr. Jen has remained close with her former colleagues, as she was one of the first to respond to Lara Spencer's wedding anniversary post, writing: "Love you both," along with a number of red heart emojis.

As she left the show, she was asked by The View host Sara Haines how she was feeling and didn't hold back.

"Tired!" she joked, adding: "You know, I'm excited about the next stage, I'm really focusing on what I'm board-certified in, which is women's health and obesity medicine and nutrition."

After being on the show for 13 years, she quipped that she's "looking forward to sleeping past four or five in the morning a little bit."

Ajenda, her new venture, is a free weekly newsletter that highlights her breadth of knowledge on all things health.

When she announced her departure, the physician confessed: "It has been an honor to be at ABC and help cover the biggest health issues in the country and world over the past 13 years."

"My coworkers have become more than friends; they've become family and have seen me through the biggest professional moments of my life. I feel fortunate to have worked with the best in the business."