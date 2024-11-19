Katie Holmes 'thrilled' to embark on new 'journey' following Suri's departure from home

Katie Holmes is a woman of many talents and she's hoping to add another to her decorated life resume.

The actress shared a sneak peek at what she's been up to on Instagram with a telling post to her stories.

Katie is currently navigating life as an empty-nester now that her daughter Suri has left home for college.

But she's not wallowing in self pity as she's got a new hobby.

Katie posted a photo of a new cookbook she's indulging in, alongside a cup of coffee.

She wrote: "Thank you @richardhartbaker for your incredible book! I am thrilled to begin the journey of baking."

Katie added a love heart emoji alongside the book that featured a tasty-looking loaf of buttered bread on the front cover.

While she's no longer making meals for Suri, 18, who is fending for herself at college, Katie previously opened up about cooking for her daughter.

She told People: "I do like to cook. In this business, you have months where you're super busy, then you have months where you're not. It's not a consistent thing. So whenever I have time to dedicate to making a really nice meal, I really take it."

At the time, Suri was a schoolgirl and Katie confessed she loved starting the day with a hearty breakfast with "my little one before school."

Now, Suri is all grown up and living as a student at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

But she made time to come home to her mom in New York for a visit recently and watched Katie perform in her new Broadway show, Our Town.

According to NY Daily News, Suri was in the audience cheering on Katie and giving her a standing ovation, along with dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Mark and divorce attorney Ken Jewell.

On raising her daughter in New York City, Katie once told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate.

"But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"