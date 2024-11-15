Taylor Swift’s surprising move that doesn’t involve Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is keeping busy as she continues her Eras Tour, which ends in Vancouver on December 8. There's no doubt that many fans will be wondering what the singer's Thanksgiving plans will be as the holiday, taking place on November 28, takes place between dates on her tour.

© TheStewartofNY Taylor and Travis have been together for over a year

The singer has left a noticeable gap in her tour dates, as she finishes up in Toronto on November 23 and restarts in Vancouver on December 6. But according to Travis Kelce's mom Donna, whatever the "Cruel Summer" singer gets up to in that time, she won't be spending the holiday with them.

Donna shut down questions on Today as to whether the superstar might be sitting down at the Kelce table over the period.

"I don't think so," she said. "She's kind of busy right now. She still has her tour to do."

Meanwhile, Donna will be busy herself, as the Kansas City Chiefs are playing against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29.

© Christian Petersen Jason Kelce (L) and Travis Kelce (R) with their mom, Donna

"I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving,” she said.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Travis Kelce surprises on stage at Taylor Swift concert

This will be the second year the couple spent Thanksgiving apart, as last year Taylor spent the holiday performing in São Paulo, Brazil.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end confessed to his brother Jason on their podcast that he had planned to be "feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here."

© Getty Images Jason and Travis have a close brotherly relationship

At hearing his brother would be spending the holiday alone, Jason was quick to offer a seat at his own table for the day.

With fans speculating about the nature of his relationship with Taylor, all eyes were on the Chiefs star this time last year. He was on top of the world, both in his personal and professional life.

As Thanksgiving approaches this year, he might be feeling less happy, after his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas was reportedly burglarized.

TMZ reported that a break-in occurred at the 17,000-square-foot home on October 7, while he was playing the New Orleans Saints with his significant other cheering him on.

© Michael Owens Travis was playing a game when is home was burglarized

Police reports state that $20,000 in cash was stolen and the back door was damaged.

The star reportedly moved into the estate not long after he went public with the singer, hoping to gain some privacy. The six bedroom property was complete with a pool and jacuzzi, a six-car garage, as well as lighted tennis and pickleball courts.