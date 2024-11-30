Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pink shares rare photo of extremely handsome brother sparking fan meltdown
Subscribe
Pink shares rare photo of extremely handsome brother sparking fan meltdown
pink in yellow floral dress© Getty Images

Pink shares rare photo of extremely handsome brother sparking fan meltdown

The "So What" singer's brother Jason Moore is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the military

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Pink is usually the center of attention when it comes to her adoring fans – but her spotlight was stolen when she shared a photo of her and her big brother.

The "So What" singer, 45, caused a meltdown among her followers after she posted a gorgeous photo of herself and her brother Jason Moore on Thursday.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside Pink's family home

In the snap, Pink and Jason are smiling for a selfie, with the retired Lieutenant Colonel sporting a salt and pepper beard and a blue top that fit snuggly across his broad shoulders.

Pink's fans couldn't believe how attractive her sibling is and wasted no time complimenting his good looks.

"Great genes in your family, brother boy is fiiinnnnneeee," one commented. A second gushed: "Who's that handsome guy?? He single? Asking for a friend..."

A third added: "Who knew her bro was a whole snack." A fourth wrote: "Dang where you been hiding your brother?"

pink and her brother jason moore smiling © Instagram
Pink and her handsome brother Jason

Pink and Jason are very close and have been supportive of each other's careers over the years.

In 2019, the singer shared a sweet photo of the duo during a family reunion at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee, captioning the pic: "I'm so proud of my big brother. (And my kids and @hartluck and family)."

pink and her brother jason moore in 2019© Instagram
Pink is 'so proud' of her big brother

In 2018, Pink's husband, Carey Hart shared a snapshot of Jason saluting as he watched his sister perform the National Anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl.

Pink and Jason also appear to have similar tastes in women as she revealed in 2021 that her first girlfriend left her for her brother when she was 13.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen", Pink was asked if she'd ever "gone in for a swim in the lady pond".

pink and her brother jason moore in 2019© Instagram
Pink and Jason in 2019

She replied: "My first girlfriend, I was 13, and she left me for my brother. Yeah, I was very confused by that because she kissed me first and that's gross."

The singer has never put a label on her sexuality, telling The Guardian in 2017: "I just wanna live my life. I don't need you to put me in a box or to figure me out or to figure out what I am. 'Cause I don't know yet... and I never say never."

pink brother jason moore at 2018 super bowl© Instagram
Jason proudly supporting Pink at the 2018 Super Bowl

Pink has been married to Carey since 2006, although they split for a couple of years in 2008 before reconciling in 2010. They share two children, Willow Sage, 13, and Jameson Moon, soon to be eight.

Carey previously discussed how the couple's relationship changed once they became parents, telling ET: "Children made us grow up a lot more.

Pink, Carey Hart and their two children outside their home in Santa Barbara© Instagram
Pink, Carey Hart and their two children

"You can't be young and loose and petty and fighting as much with children, so children definitely made us grow up and prioritize and kind of get in our lane and stay in our lane. So that definitely helped out quite a bit."

Speaking of their long-lasting relationship, Pink told Us Weekly in 2020: "The thing that I think is the best thing about us is that we thoroughly enjoy being a family… We have really fun kids. And we live on a farm. We go for walks, and we make wine together. It's all good."

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More