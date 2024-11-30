Pink is usually the center of attention when it comes to her adoring fans – but her spotlight was stolen when she shared a photo of her and her big brother.

The "So What" singer, 45, caused a meltdown among her followers after she posted a gorgeous photo of herself and her brother Jason Moore on Thursday.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Pink's family home

In the snap, Pink and Jason are smiling for a selfie, with the retired Lieutenant Colonel sporting a salt and pepper beard and a blue top that fit snuggly across his broad shoulders.

Pink's fans couldn't believe how attractive her sibling is and wasted no time complimenting his good looks.

"Great genes in your family, brother boy is fiiinnnnneeee," one commented. A second gushed: "Who's that handsome guy?? He single? Asking for a friend..."

A third added: "Who knew her bro was a whole snack." A fourth wrote: "Dang where you been hiding your brother?"

© Instagram Pink and her handsome brother Jason

Pink and Jason are very close and have been supportive of each other's careers over the years.

In 2019, the singer shared a sweet photo of the duo during a family reunion at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee, captioning the pic: "I'm so proud of my big brother. (And my kids and @hartluck and family)."

© Instagram Pink is 'so proud' of her big brother

In 2018, Pink's husband, Carey Hart shared a snapshot of Jason saluting as he watched his sister perform the National Anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl.

Pink and Jason also appear to have similar tastes in women as she revealed in 2021 that her first girlfriend left her for her brother when she was 13.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen", Pink was asked if she'd ever "gone in for a swim in the lady pond".

© Instagram Pink and Jason in 2019

She replied: "My first girlfriend, I was 13, and she left me for my brother. Yeah, I was very confused by that because she kissed me first and that's gross."

The singer has never put a label on her sexuality, telling The Guardian in 2017: "I just wanna live my life. I don't need you to put me in a box or to figure me out or to figure out what I am. 'Cause I don't know yet... and I never say never."

© Instagram Jason proudly supporting Pink at the 2018 Super Bowl

Pink has been married to Carey since 2006, although they split for a couple of years in 2008 before reconciling in 2010. They share two children, Willow Sage, 13, and Jameson Moon, soon to be eight.

Carey previously discussed how the couple's relationship changed once they became parents, telling ET: "Children made us grow up a lot more.

© Instagram Pink, Carey Hart and their two children

"You can't be young and loose and petty and fighting as much with children, so children definitely made us grow up and prioritize and kind of get in our lane and stay in our lane. So that definitely helped out quite a bit."

Speaking of their long-lasting relationship, Pink told Us Weekly in 2020: "The thing that I think is the best thing about us is that we thoroughly enjoy being a family… We have really fun kids. And we live on a farm. We go for walks, and we make wine together. It's all good."