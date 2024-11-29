Pink and her family are making the most of the holiday weekend.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took to Instagram to share how she and her husband, Carey Hart, plus their two kids, Willow and Jameson, are spending Thanksgiving and the long weekend with their extended family with a heartwarming video.

Pink's post on social media sparked a reaction from her fans as the singer, known for her fun sense of humor, was saying how she wanted Santa to bring her an Elf on the Shelf baby for Christmas.

© Lester Cohen Pink and husband Carey Hart

"Happy Thanksgiving everyone, so Elf on the Shelf have babies now," she began, before panning the camera to her mom, adding: "I want a baby! So this post is for Santa.

"Santa, I know you're on the gram and I need an elf baby. I need an elf on the shelf baby, I know you're busy but I want a baby, I want an elf on the shelf baby!"

Pink shared the video on her social media View post on Instagram

The tongue-in-cheek post saw Pink's friends and relatives gathered together outside as they enjoyed the beautiful weather in California, but fans picked up on Pink's joke that she wanted a baby.

One person said in response: "Happy Thanksgiving Beautiful Family!!!! I’m soo happy to see you smiling and when are you having another baby?!?"

Another teased the singer in a comment that read: "Tours finished, human baby?" A third, meanwhile, joked: "Nice to see you relaxing and enjoying your time off!! You want a baby huh?!! That's gonna be a tall order for Santa to fill!! LOL."

A fourth also wrote: "Awww you all look so happy to be together and relaxed. Enjoy! And I hope you get the elf baby!"

Pink is indeed taking time to relax after wrapping up her mammoth Summer Carnival tour recently.

© Getty Images Pink recently wrapped her tour

Although the superstar performer undertook multiple shows across the globe, it wasn't without its problems as Pink was forced to cancel some shows towards the end of the run of gigs due to illness.

She recently explained and apologised to her fans, clarifying that they'd be issued refunds. "I always try to be honest and transparent so here it is. Full refunds are being extended obviously. And just know that I did my absolute damndest to make it to every city I signed up for. I always try to honor my commitments 1000%," she said.

© Instagram Still from a video shared by Pink's husband Carey Hart enjoying one of her concerts from the middle of the crowd, featuring his daughter Willow performing on stage

"At that moment- I couldn’t lift my right arm anymore, I couldn’t sleep, and I needed to figure it out. Cortisone can only take you so far.

I took a small rest- and then I finished this marathon. I am so in awe of how many beautiful people there are in this world."

© Kevin Mazur, Getty P!nk and Carey Hart

Of her tour coming to an end, Pink told her fans: "This show tested me in every way; my body, mind, and soul. It's the most physically, mentally and spiritually ambitious show I’ve ever put on. It's been really, really hard, but every moment has been worth it for the memories we've created together.

"Watching you sing with me every night sets my soul on fire. I hope I’ve done the same for you."