Tim McGraw teases 'great things in store for' daughter Audrey on special day

Tim McGraw is celebrating his daughter Audrey's 23rd birthday, teasing that his youngest has "great things in store".

"Happy 23rd to our baby girl Audrey!!! Your Mom, your sisters and I are so proud of the sweet, strong and hard working young lady you have become," he wrote on social media, alongside a gorgeous picture of Audrey in black and white.

"You have such great things in store for you in this beautiful life. Live it! Love it! Stay just as grateful for everyday as we are for having you in our lives everyday. You are beauty and grace in every way. We love you so much!"

"Awwww dad!! Love you so much," Audrey commented on the post.

Audrey is Tim's youngest with wife Faith Hill, and was born on December 6, 2001; she is named after her mom, whose full name is Audrey Faith Perry.

Audrey is the older sister of Maggie, who earned a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford, and Gracie, an aspiring Broadway star.

© Instagram Audrey McGraw floats in the pool

"Happy birthday to this hot lounger," Gracie captioned a story celebrating her elder sister's birthday, and which showed Audrey lounging in a pool float. A second snap was of the pair as children, with Gracie writing: "I love you so much and I am so proud to be your older sister."

Maggie also shared a sweet selfie the pair took, writing: "Happy bday to my hottie honey buns".

© Instagram Baby Audrey sits alongside her older sister Gracie McGraw

Audrey graduated from high school in 2020, and was reportedly attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles. She has a passion for singing and photography, and shares pictures and videos on social media with fans.

© Instagram Audrey McGraw and sister Maggie take a selfie

She has been in a relationship with The Lincoln Lawyer actor Manuel García-Rulfo, who is 20 years her senior, with the couple have been going from strength-to-strength, having been together for over a year. They regularly support each other via social media on their latest projects, having been linked since June 2023.

Audrey supported her partner in November when his latest venture, the movie Pedro Paramo, dropped on Netflix. Sharing one of his Instagram Posts on Stories, she posted: "On the bright side, this beautiful beautiful film is out on Netflix today. Go watch!"