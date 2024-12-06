Meghan Markle sends rare Christmas message: 'From my family to yours'

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a Christmas message with guests at a charity's carol concert in London.

While she didn't attend, Meghan, 43, included a special festive message in the programme for UK charity Smart Work's carol service held at St Marylebone Parish Church on Tuesday.

© Getty Images Meghan included a Christmas message in a carol service programme

According to PEOPLE, the mother-of-two wrote: "As proud patron, it is my pleasure to warmly welcome you all this evening to the Smart Works Carol Concert.

"Tonight promises to be a truly magical celebration, filled with special guests and performers, and most importantly, the shared spirit of community that defines Smart Works."

© Getty Images The couple relocated to the US in 2020

The former Suits actress continued: "Together we gather to honour the work and dedication of this remarkable organisation, which continues to empower women across the UK through coaching, dressing and instilling confidence on their journey to employment.

"Thank you for giving your support by being here in St Marylebone Parish Church, under the beautiful haze of Christmas wreaths and candlelight."

She added: "In a year where the landscape for women in the workplace has continued to shift, Smart Works has stood as a steadfast source of encouragement. Their service is more than rediscovering employment, it is rediscovering empowerment.

"As Smart Works continues to uplift the community, I hope you will continue to support them. I hope you enjoy the festivities, and, from my family to yours, I wish you a very Merry Christmas."

© Getty Images Meghan is gearing up for the festive period

The service was attended by a galaxy of stars including comedian Jennifer Saunders who did a reading and X Factor winner Alexandra Burke who gave a rousing rendition of 'Hallelujah.'

On Wednesday evening, Prince Harry's wife, 43, stepped out in Los Angeles to attend the Paley Honours Gala to honour her close friend, Tyler Perry. She was joined by Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson and Kerry Washington.

© Getty Images Meghan donned a stunning strapless dress from Oscar de la Renta

For the glitzy occasion, Meghan donned a stunning Oscar de la Renta strapless gown which she teamed with elegant black heels and a glittering diamond necklace from jeweller Logan Hollowell. Take a look at her outfit in the video below...

She wore her raven tresses in a playful bun and highlighted her features with radiant, rosy makeup.

Prince Harry, meanwhile, made a solo appearance in New York, joining Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Conference.

© Getty Images Prince Harry spoke onstage during The New York Times Dealbook Summit

During his appearance, Harry addressed swirling rumours that he and Meghan are getting divorced. "I Google Newsed you, and there were people fascinated by everything you're doing all the time," Andrew said.

"They're fascinated by Meghan, who is in California right now, and you're here. And there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?'"

© Michael M. Santiago The Duke of Sussex donned a smart navy suit and a crisp white shirt

Harry quipped: "Because you invited me, you should have known!"

Andrew continued: "Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there's so much interest in you?"

"No, that's definitely not a good thing," Harry replied. "Apparently, we've bought or moved house ten, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe ten, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'"