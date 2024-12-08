Johnny Depp's rarely-seen son Jack's surprisingly normal job

Johnny Depp's son Jack is living a surprisingly low-key life, far from the Hollywood spotlight. The 22-year-old, who rarely appears in public, has been working as a bartender in Paris.

Jack, whose mother is French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis, has been employed at L'Area, a trendy Lebanese restaurant in the Bastille district. Known for its stylish atmosphere, the restaurant attracts a mix of music, fashion, and film industry regulars.

A normal job

© Splash Johnny Depp's son, Jack, has a surprisingly normal job

Jack, who shares his name with his father and grandfather, worked at the restaurant for two years. He handled shifts behind the bar and in the kitchen, where he reportedly excelled at preparing mezze dishes.

The owner of L'Area, Edouard Chueke, praised Jack for being a "great guy" and a solid employee. "He left a few months ago, but I expect him back later next year," Chueke told MailOnline.

Famous family connections

© Ron Galella Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Jack's family is no stranger to L'Area. His mother Vanessa and sister Lily-Rose, 25, are regular visitors at the restaurant.

Lily-Rose, who's about to star in the upcoming horror flick Nosferatu, has even been spotted mixing cocktails behind the bar. The actress appears to enjoy spending time at the restaurant, where she has a connection to her brother's life away from the limelight.

A low-profile life

© Photo: Getty Images Johnny with daughter Lily-Rose and son Jack Depp

Unlike Lily-Rose, who has been in the public eye since her teenage years, Jack has stayed out of the spotlight. He has shown no interest in pursuing acting, much to his father's relief.

In a 2014 interview, Johnny shared that Jack has a talent for drawing and music but hasn't been drawn to the film industry. "Whew," the actor joked about his son's decision to avoid acting.

Staying grounded

© Getty Johnny Depp's son lives a pretty normal life in Paris

Jack's job in Paris reflects his desire for a normal life. Despite his famous parents, he has chosen a path that keeps him away from the pressures of Hollywood.

Vanessa has always been protective of her children's privacy. In a 2007 interview, she said: "I don't want our children to be forced to share in our fame against their will."

Sisterly bond

© Pool Lily-Rose Depp at the Idol press conference

Lily-Rose has spoken about her relationship with her brother, revealing they were both fans of Dracula as children. In an interview with Natalie Portman, she shared how her role in Nosferatu earned her "cool points" with Jack.

"It's the classic thing of younger siblings thinking you're cool when you're kids," Lily-Rose said. "Now I think he's so cool, and I just want to hang out with him."

Jack's decision to keep a low profile contrasts sharply with his sister's high-profile career. While Lily-Rose shines in the entertainment industry, Jack continues to focus on a quieter, more grounded lifestyle in Paris.

His time at L'Area highlights his ability to carve out his own path, far from the spotlight that surrounds his famous family. For now, Jack seems happy living a life that's worlds away from Hollywood.