Blake Lively had her hard work rewarded this week – and she couldn't wait to share the news with her fans.

The 37-year-old was over the moon after it was announced that her debut haircare line, Blake Brown, won the Newcomer of the Year award at the 2024 Beauty Inc Awards in NYC on Wednesday.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' relationship

Following the excitement from the event, Blake took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the honor with a heartfelt post.

She penned: "@blakebrownbeauty was honored with the Newcomer Award by @wwd @beautyinc. To be in that room, being honored alongside so many people who've paved the way, and more who are forging new paths, hearing their stories was surreal for me and the entire @blakebrownbeauty team.

"We're a newborn company, but the gestation was long. We worked for 7 years before going to market. We didn't stop until we got the best possible product, the best results, the best packaging, the best fragrance, the cleanest and most sustainable available, all at a mass price point for @target."

© Instagram Blake's debut haircare line Blake Brown won Newcomer of the Year

She continued: "You made us the highest haircare launch in @target history. You sold us out instantly. To be honored now by the @wwd beauty editors, and to be in a room of industry trail blazers was just so cool. Thank you to every single person who’s worked tirelessly on @blakebrownbeauty."

Blake concluded: "We're just getting started… And congratulations to all the other winners, not just on your #beautyincawards but on the incredible companies you've built."

© Instagram Blake announced Blake Brown in August 2024

The "It Ends with Us" star announced her haircare line, which consists of eight products, on July 31 with a lengthy Instagram post about her latest business venture.

She wrote: "Ever since I was a kid, through adolescence, early adulthood, motherhood, work, personal life, whenever, wherever, the single most identifiable part about me has always been my personalit— no? Not my personality? Oh… My hair.

"It’s my longest companion in life. For 36 years and counting. And like any relationship, it’s healthiest when you take good care of each other.

© Getty Images Blake proudly posed with her award

"To love it well, I've found a system that has worked wonders for me, a hack of sorts through decades of working with the very best people in the industry, and silly amounts of trial and error."

She continued: "I spent 7 years (I know. It toggles between impressive and wtf took so long) obsessively developing every detail of my newest baby, @blakebrownbeauty.

© Getty Images Blake rocked all yellow for the ceremony

"Why create a line if I had products that worked? Great question. I wanted something that was more affordable but had the same salon/red carpet performance… turns out highest quality is most expensive, who knew??

"There's a reason brands tend to have to make compromises, but we didn't stop til we got there. (Refer back to 7 years in the making). I also wanted scents that felt like fragrances I would actually buy as high end perfume.

© Getty Images Blake Brown was the highest haircare launch in Target history

"I wanted it to be cleaner than the products I was using with great results so I didn't feel nervous sharing it with family. I wanted it to attempt to show how beautiful maximum sustainability can be."

Blake added: "I wanted it to be vegan, cruelty free and formulated without sulfates, silicones, parabens, synthetic dyes etc.

© Instagram Blake Brown was seven years in the making

"As someone who loves design desperately, I wanted it to look stunning on your shelf because that's valuable space in your home, it should be beautiful."

Blake concluded: "I was uncompromising on achieving all of those things at once. And now I see why there was nothing out there that hit all my goals simultaneously.

"It was a beast to build. But I couldn't be prouder of it what we created for you. Time to fly from the nest baby… @blakebrownbeauty."