Victoria Beckham displays sculpted figure in liquid satin Christmas dress

Victoria Beckham celebrated Christmas Eve in style with her husband David at their Holland Park home.

Posing on the grand staircase, the former Spice Girls star, 50, showed off her toned figure in a fitted satin gown with ruched detailing at the hips, long sleeves, padded shoulders and a statement train.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham looked glamorous in their Christmas Eve photo

Victoria is her own best model, turning to her eponymous fashion label for her latest gown. "I'm wearing my circle detail gown in blackberry. Coming soon!" she told her Instagram followers.

The fashion designer teamed the midnight blue frock with drop earrings and styled her brunette hair in a middle parting pulled back into a sleek ponytail. Meanwhile, former England footballer David cut a dapper figure in a black tailcoat and white bow tie.

"Happy Christmas! Kisses from all of us xxxxxx @DavidBeckham @BrooklynPeltzBeckham @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham #HarperSeven," she captioned the photos.

Beckhams' Christmas plans

© WireImage David and Victoria share four kids

Her latest post comes shortly after she revealed her Christmas plans with her husband and four younger children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

"I do not do the cooking, I prepare the drinks," Victoria said during an appearance on Hoda & Jenna. "I'll be the bartender — someone's got to do it," she added.

Victoria went on to praise her husband's cooking skills, adding: "David will be doing the cooking, he’s actually a really good cook. He loves the whole prep."

© Instagram The Beckhams will be spending Christmas in Miami, Florida this year

Brooklyn - who lives in America with his wife Nicola Peltz - recently suggested he was expecting his family to leave London behind and join him in the States, where the Beckhams have a home in Miami.

"The family will all be together in Miami this year, which will be lovely,” Brooklyn said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Speaking of his Christmas presents for his family, he revealed: "Maybe a bottle of wine for my dad, while my brothers are really into clothes and trainers.

"Last year we got Harper a travel make-up kit that she still uses, so something along those lines again for her."

