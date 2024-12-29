Cruz Beckham visits girlfriend Jackie Apostel's hometown in Rio for romantic getaway

Cruz Beckham has taken a big step in his relationship with girlfriend Jackie Apostel. The 19-year-old travelled to Rio de Janeiro, which is where Jackie was born, for a romantic getaway, marking an exciting milestone in their blossoming romance.

The couple were spotted enjoying the sunshine at Rio's iconic Ipanema Beach. Jackie, 29, looked effortlessly chic in red nylon gym shorts and a form-fitting crop top, while Cruz kept it casual in a white vest and shorts, showing off his growing tattoo collection.

WATCH: The Beckhams share a sweet family moment to mark Cruz’s birthday

Exploring Jackie's roots

© JUCE / BACKGRID Cruz Beckham with his girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, strolling along Ipanema Beach in Rio

Jackie, who was born and raised in Rio, seemed delighted to share her home city with Cruz. The two walked hand-in-hand along the famous beach, soaking up the warm weather and vibrant atmosphere.

Cruz later posted about the trip on Instagram, sharing a sunburn snap with the caption: "Already." The couple's visit to Jackie's hometown highlights just how serious their relationship has become, with Cruz clearly eager to connect with her roots.

A romantic Christmas season

© JUCE / BACKGRID Cruz Beckham with his girlfriend, Jackie, in Rio

The trip to Brazil follows a festive Christmas celebration in Miami, where Cruz and Jackie joined the Beckham family at their £60 million waterfront mansion. The couple, who have been dating for just under a year, appear to be closer than ever as they spend the holidays together.

Jackie, a Brazilian-German songwriter, has been a supportive presence in Cruz's life as he navigates the challenges of launching a music career. The pair share a mutual love for music, and their shared passion has strengthened their bond.

Cruz's growing music career

© Getty Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham leaving their hotel in Paris

Cruz is gearing up for the release of his latest single, For Ya Love, which he teased on social media over Christmas. The Beatles-inspired track has already generated buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting its debut.

Despite facing accusations of nepotism as the son of David and Victoria Beckham, Cruz has made it clear that he's determined to carve out his own path in the music industry. "Not at all. Just a guitar," he replied to one critic accusing him of using his family's wealth to fund his career.

He's also worked with industry heavyweights, including songwriter Ed Drewett and producer Fred Ball, as he continues to hone his craft.

A milestone for the couple

© Alamy Stock Photo Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham have been dating since April

The trip to Rio signals a significant moment for Cruz and Jackie's relationship. Travelling to a partner's hometown often marks a deepening connection, and Cruz's willingness to explore Jackie's roots is a touching gesture.

Fans have been quick to notice the couple's growing closeness, with one commenter writing: "So happy for Cruz and Jackie—this is a big step!"

While Cruz is focused on his music and his relationship with Jackie, his older siblings, Brooklyn and Romeo, are also forging their own paths. Brooklyn, 25, has pursued a variety of interests, including photography and cooking, while Romeo, 21, is following in his father's footsteps with a career in football.

For Cruz, this trip to Brazil is not just about his music—it's also a testament to his commitment to Jackie. As the young couple enjoy their time in Rio, it's clear that their relationship is heading in a promising direction.