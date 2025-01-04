Christy Turlington looks so in love in rare red carpet appearance with very famous husband

Original supermodel Christy Turlington made a rare red carpet appearance with her husband of 21 years Edward Burns – and the pair turned up in matching looks.

Christy and Edward were pictured at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards ceremony in January 2025, with the Saving Private Ryan actor wrapping a close arm around his wife.

The 56-year-old model rocked a gorgeous silk shirt with a black silk skirt with an asymmetrical ruffle detailing. She paired it with a black blazer balanced on her shoulders, and Edward kept it simple in a classic black suit and shirt.

© FilmMagic Edward and Christy attend the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards

Christy was also celebrating her birthday at the event, and she later took to social media to share a carousel of snaps of her and Ed in Joshua Tree national park alongside her mom, Maria.

"Not a bad start to 2025! Feeling blessed with my family in the desert under a sky full of stars and a waxing crescent moon. Thank you for the birthday wishes and love sent today," she captioned the post, alongside a C.S Lewis quote.

Recommended video You may also like Official trailer for The Super Models

© FilmMagic Edward and Christy married in 2003

Christy and Ed met in 2000 and wed in 2003, a year after they ended their romance. The on-off couple tied the knot at Saints Peter and Paul's Church in San Francisco; it was reported that U2 front man Bono walked the bride down the aisle, filling in for Christy's late dad, but she later confirmed she walked herself down the aisle.

"[Bono] was there, of course, but I gave myself away. I mean, I was 25 weeks pregnant at the time. Eddie met me halfway down the aisle," she said.

The model, then 34, wore a gown by John Galliano, the then creative director of Christian Dior, and the reception followed at the nearby Asian Art Museum where guests included Sting and Vin Diesel.

They welcomed their daughter Grace in 2003 and their son Finn was born in 2006.

© Christy Turlington Christy poses with husband Edward Burns and their children Finn and Grace (second right) at Finn's graduation

Grace has followed in her mother's footsteps making her runway debut in June 2023 at the British Vogue X LuisaViaRoma show in Italy. The mother-daughter duo also appeared in a Carolina Herrera campaign together.

Finn has kept himself away from the spotlight; he played basketball in high school and graduated in June 2024.

"I am officially an "empty nester" today! How do I feel about it? Ask me in three months, after my baby has moved out of our home and settled into his college dorm across the country," Christy captioned an Instagram post showing him in his graduation gown and hugging his sister Grace.