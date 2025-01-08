Kim Kardashian is a siren with platinum blonde hair and tiny bralette in Christmas shoot

To usher in the holiday season last month, Kim Kardashian dropped a sultry cover of the iconic song Santa Baby. But it seems the reality star wasn't quite ready to say goodbye to Christmas just yet, as she later shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the daring shoot.

© Instagram Kim shared a slew of sultry snaps from the shoot

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a slew of snaps that depicted her posing in a minimal nativity scene in minimal clothing. Kim donned a plunging, mini nude bralette and shapewear leggings, no doubt courtesy of her clothing label Skims, that showed off her toned physique. The businesswoman layered a cropped, undone blue cardigan over the daring look, while accessorising with '80s style pale pink leg warmers and a pair of white open-toe kitten heels.

Kim swapped her luscious dark locks for a platinum blonde bob which was styled into messy waves. The mother-of-four was photographed crawling on a messy house floor, while a towering Christmas tree adorned with tinsel and baubles gleamed in the background. Kim captioned the racy post: "BTS ya' filthy animals!"

© Instagram The star showed off her toned physique

Kylie Jenner's sister's reference to the iconic 1990's Christmas film Home Alone was a fitting tribute considering Macaulay Culkin's cameo in the music video. The actor starred as Santa and filmed the scene on a vintage Sony camcorder.

The Home Alone star donned a class red and white Santa Claus suit, however he ditched the hat and fake white beard in favour of his blonde tresses. Macaulay was photographed staring down at Kim, videoing her, while she sat by his feet in front of the adorned fur.

© Instagram The Home Alone star made a cameo in the music video

The music video was inspired by the horror films of David Lynch as was directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis. $100 bills filled the festive floors of the scene, while Kim posed next to businessmen in the vintage-inspired kitchen set. The Kardashians star interacted with a surprising variety of characters, including a choir, Jesus, models playing twister, and bodybuilders.

The audio for the song was originally recorded in a studio with Kim's brother-in-law, Travis Barker. The scene was filmed for an episode of the Kardashians in 2023, with Khloe and Kourtney also joining their sister in the studio.

© Getty Images The sisters followed in their mother's footsteps

In the episode, Kourtney explained that the trio had decided to make a Christmas album after their mother, Kris Jenner released a festive song in 2021.

She said: "After my mom recorded her Christmas song, all my sisters, like we've all been talking about doing a Christmas album. I think it's because we all are obsessed with Christmas, and all of the proceeds will go to charity."