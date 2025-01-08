The real reason Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler split

When Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were absent from this year's Golden Globes, alarm bells started ringing around their relationship. Who could forget when the pair were spotted in 2023 sharing a passionate kiss backstage after the actor won an award for his role in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis?

© Getty Images The pair began dating in 2021

TMZ claimed the split was amicable and that the romance had simply run its course. The outlet also reported the pair broke up at the end of the year.

The model and actor were last spotted together back in October as they enjoyed a date night in New York City. The pair held hands as they made their way to Radio City Music Hall for Gracie Abrams' concert.

What the couple had said about each other

Kaia and Austin started dating back in December 2021, but have since kept their relationship extremely private. In May 2022, when asked about his girlfriend during a GQ interview, Austin said: "I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space."

Kaia shared the same privacy during an interview with WSJ magazine in February 2024. Cindy Crawford's daughter told the outlet: "Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible.”

Red carpet moments

© Getty Images Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler shared a kiss during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals

Despite keeping silent in interviews, the pair often put on an affectionate public display at star-studded events. Kaia joined her boyfriend on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and the pair shared a loving kiss.

The Hollywood couple even attended the Met Gala together back in May 2022, with Kaia donning a gilded glamour dress. The Alexander McQueen semi-sheer garment featured cutout details along the bodice and was adorned with beaded fringe and floral motifs.

© Getty Images Kaia stunned in Alexander McQueen

Meanwhile, Austin opted for head-to-toe Prada with a black guayabera shirt tucked into a pair of slim fit black grain de poudré trousers. The Elvis star draped a silk scarf around his neck secured with a jewel-encrusted pin.

The pair were also spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty following Austin’s nomination for Best Actor in 2023.

© Getty Images The couple attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Austin made a rare comment about Kaia to Entertainment Tonight during the Dune: Part Two London premiere. Discussing the model's February 2024 British Vogue cover, Austin said: “It was legendary.

“It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it.”

Austin formed a close bond with Kaia's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Geber, and even joined them on their luxury family getaways.