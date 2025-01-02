Beyoncé's mom dotes on her grandchildren and famous family as she reflects on the past year

Beyoncé's family have had an eventful year and are there for each other through the good and the bad times.

And as she welcomes in the year 2025, her mom, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram to dote on her loved ones, including her famous daughters and grandchildren, as well as her son-in-laws.

She wrote: "Happy New Year to all!!! So many things to be grateful and thankful for! Most of all my wonderful daughters and my great sons in laws, my grandchildren, my sister and brother, the best friends and sisters in Christ!!!!

"Thank you our Heavenly Father Jesus Christ our lord and savior. We made it to 2025!!!! I am feeling so full this morning.

'We can do all things through Christ who strengthens us. No weapon formed against me shall prosper.'"

She accompanied the message with a video of Debbie Winans singing with her sister Cece. She penned: "Listen to this song and say a prayer of gratitude to our God Almighty."

Tina is mom to Beyoncé and Solange, and also raised Kelly Rowland as her own since she was a teenager. The businesswoman considers Michelle Williams as a bonus daughter too.

© Getty Images Beyoncé with her mom Tina Knowles

She's a doting grandmother to many, including Beyoncé's three children, Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, seven.

While she's protective of her family's privacy, Tina occasionally shares tributes to her loved ones on social media and has given an insight into her life as a grandmother in past interviews.

© Jamie McCarthy Tina with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland - who she considers as a daughter

She recently told Glamour magazine when asked about being a grandmother: "Oh God, the best. I'm headed straight on a plane when I leave here to go spend time with my grandchildren. I become a kid. I was in the Hamptons with them, and I mean, I swung on a swing every day and swam and had fun. It's like being a kid again."

She added of being a grandmother: "And I'm not as stressed out about how they're going to turn out. I don't have that responsibility. So I can buy all the noisy toys that get on their parents' nerves and do things that I didn't get to do with my kids. It's the best."

© Photo: Instagram Beyoncé with her mom Tina Knowles and Blue Ivy

Tina has a total of six grandchildren - her daughter Solange is mom to son Julez, 20, and along with Beyoncé's three children, she dotes on Kelly's two sons, Titan and Noah.

When Titan celebrated his tenth birthday in November, she shared a photo of herself posing with Kelly and her then baby son. She wrote alongside the image:

Tina with her daughters Beyoncé and Solange

"This photo is one of my favorites photos me and Titan. I can't believe it. It seems like yesterday that we were taking this photo! Wow you are 10 years old! Titan is so smart so handsome such a great basketball player and one of the sweetest hearts around. I love you. Have a happy happy birthday.

When the Destiny's Child star announced her second pregnancy in 2020, Tina was one of the first to congratulate her publicly, writing: "Congratulations Kelly and Tim and Titan, so happy the great news is out! It has been hard keeping the secret!!! # 6 grandchild on the way!!!!! So happy for you!!! Love you."