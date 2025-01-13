Katie Holmes talks 'nurturing' her 'family' as she takes on bittersweet week

It's a bittersweet week for Katie Holmes and her Broadway community.

The Dawson's Creek alum has just one week left of the Broadway production of Our Town, in which she has been starring since October, and which comes to an end this Sunday, January 19.

Now, ahead of the final curtain call, the cast is reflecting on what the show has meant to them.

In a video shared to the official Our Town Instagram account, Katie said: "I'm so lucky I get to come to Grover's Corners six days a week."

Katie stars as Mrs. Webb in the play, and of her character, she said: "She gets great satisfaction and joy from nurturing her family."

Our Town was originally written by Thornton Wilder in 1938, and this revival is directed by Kenny Leon, and also features The Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons as Stage Manager as well as Zoey Deutch — whose dad Howard Deutch is known for directing Pretty in Pink, and whose mom Lea Thompson is known for starring opposite Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future — as Emily Webb.

© Instagram Katie recently shared a sweet selfie from Our Town's holiday party

"I found her to be very bright and ambitious and beautiful and slightly neurotic, actually quite modern, which is interesting given when it was written," Zoey said of her own character.

Katie, further reflecting on the months that she spent on Broadway, and particularly Our Town, added: "We're all in it together and it does give that sense that this is all a community, every single show, it's a new community, and that I think is very powerful."

© Instagram The actress with co-star Donald Webber Jr.

Our Town explores the relationship between two young neighbors in the fictional town of Grover's Corners, George Gibbs and Emily Webb, and is set between 1901 and 1913.

© Getty She is based in New York City

Katie made her Broadway debut back in 2008 with All My Sons, and last year she also starred in the Off-Broadway production The Wanderers, a show written by playwright Anna Ziegler, in which she played a character named Julia Cheever.

Katie became an empty-nester last year

The Batman Begins actress started her new stint on Broadway just a month after her daughter Suri Cruise, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, started her first year of college at Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"I'm proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy," she recently told Town & Country about the milestone. "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It's exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."