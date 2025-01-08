Exclusive: Sutton Foster's incredible six word remark about Hugh Jackman 3 years before they were dating

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman confirmed their relationship on Monday with a slew of loved-up photos holding hands in Santa Monica, California.

The now-couple first met back in 2021 whilst rehearsing for the Broadway revival of The Music Man, a project saw the pair become incredibly close friends.

© BACKGRID Sutton and Hugh confirmed their relationship earlier this week

Six months before taking to the stage together, Sutton sat down for an exclusive chat with HELLO!, during which she gushed about her then-friend Hugh. When asked what he’s like, she replied: "He is everything you hope he will be." At the time of the interview, Sutton had recently relocated to London with her then-husband Ted and their daughter Emily so she could join the cast of Anything Goes in London.

The couple looked incredibly loved-up earlier this week, beaming at each other whilst holding hands on the pavement.

© Getty Images The pair met in 2021 in rehearsals for the 2022 revival of The Music Man

Their romantic outing comes in the wake of their respective separations. Hugh announced his split from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The couple share their son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 19. Announcing the news at the time, Hugh and Deborra-Lee shared a joint statement writing: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

© Getty Images Sutton and her husband Ted filed for divorce in October

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Meanwhile, the Broadway leading lady filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin in October after a decade together. They share one daughter, seven-year-old Emily.

© Getty Hugh and Deborra-Lee split in 2023

It’s no secret that Hugh and Sutton have a deep admiration for each other, not just personally but also professionally. At the 2024 Drama Desk Awards, Sutton called her now-beau "one of the greatest guys ever" and "an incredible co-star."

During a joint appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2022, Hugh couldn’t hide his admiration for Sutton and said: "This is a six-time Tony nominee, two-time winner. Like, I saw her do Thoroughly Modern Millie when you were like four years old. But I’ve watched everything she’s done. It’s amazing."

Sutton added: "The show is so joyful, and I’m having the time of my life playing opposite this guy."