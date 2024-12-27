Khloe Kardashian reveals 'really scary' moment with kids that disrupted family Christmas

Khloe Kardashian had a very "different" Christmas this year after experiencing a "really scary" few days with her two children True and Tatum.

While the Kardashian/Jenner family usually throw a huge Christmas Eve bash, this year they opted for a low-key gathering at Kendall Jenner's lavish home.

However, Khloe was unable to be there to spend time with her large family because True, six, and Taum, two, were "super sick".

Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, Khloe wished all her followers a merry Christmas before explaining why her annual plans were disrupted.

"I hope everyone had a great, great Christmas. It was a great one, for sure. I just love holidays and Christmas, but different – I didn't get to make it to the Christmas Eve party, which was a bummer.

"It wasn't really a party this year, it was just us hanging out at Kendall's house, but still, I missed being with my family, but Tatum was super sick the weekend before, but now he's perfect and great for Christmas Eve and all that."

She continued: "True has had 105 fever, it was really scary. It was horrible, but now she's just starting to feel better.

"Yesterday we still all just hung out at my mom's, [True] was sleeping in another room while I was cooking breakfast and all that because we still wanted to be around the Christmas spirit."

Khloe revealed that True was feeling so unwell, that she couldn't even open her gifts from Santa until the following day.

"We're just doing Santa toys today 'cos she just wasn't in the mood yesterday, poor thing. That's when you know your kid is sick when Santa toys don't even excite them – but I'm so happy she's feeling better.

"So, I just wanted to wish everybody a happy Christmas, I wasn't really able to do so yesterday with True and wanting to be present in the moment with everyone. But I love you guys, and I hope you have a beautiful time between that dead time between Christmas and New Year's – it's my favorite time, the dead time of the year, which I love."

Khloe then added another clip to her Story to correct her choice of words, saying: "I actually don't like that I said the 'dead time' of the year – I want to change that to the slow time, that did not sound good.

"So, I'm taking that back and changing it to that slow time of the year where you can stay in your pajamas and it doesn't matter. That's the time that I love."

Kim Kardashian previously revealed that instead of the family's typical lavish Christmas Eve get-together with a star-studded guestlist, they will have something "really low-key" for 2024.

"Just because we have a lot of construction going on, so we're doing a really intimate family one that I'm really excited about," Kim explained. But the family will still don gorgeous outfits for the occasion, "because that's what we do".



She told Vogue that the family has thrown "some legendary Christmas Eve parties," teasing that "they're just the beginning".

"Our kids love them and now all their friends want to come," she added. "It's such a fun tradition."