Donnie Wahlberg reveals new project with wife Jenny McCarthy just hours after Blue Bloods finale

Donnie Wahlberg is heading right back into work mode just hours after the conclusion of Blue Bloods, following a successful 15 year long run over 14 seasons.

The actor and musician, 55, played Danny Reagan for the show's entire run alongside Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and more stars.

While the decision by CBS to end the show was met with a mixed and emotional response from both its team and fans, it came to a satisfying conclusion on December 13 with the series finale, titled "End of Tour."

Donnie shared on social media that while one journey was over for him, another would still continue, as he shared with his fans some insights into his coming projects with his wife Jenny McCarthy through their production company, Work Baby Productions.

Donnie will return as the host of the true crime series Very Scary People, in which he retraces the lives and histories of notorious criminals like Charles Manson and Aileen Wuornos, which will air on Sunday, December 15. He and Jenny, 52, will also star as the hosts of its spin-off Very Scary Lovers, which will premiere on February 2, 2025.

He penned: "It’s been a busy few months for me and @jennymccarthy's new company @workbabyproductions and executive producer @desma_simon!"

"We completed production on 'Very Scary People' Season 6 — premiering tomorrow, Sunday December 15th at 9pm on @investigationdiscovery! (Yes, that means we only have to wait less that 48 hours to watch TV and tweet together again)."

He continued: "We've also just completed the new spinoff special 'Very Scary Lovers' (hosted by me and the Mrs), premiering Sunday, Feb 2 at 9pm. Just in time for Valentine's Day. See you tomorrow!"

© Getty Images Donnie is continuing his streak of work through his collaborations with his wife

After the CBS crime procedural came to an end, Donnie shared a lengthy and emotional tribute to his character and his fans from New Kids on the Block fame, who he'd dubbed the "Blockheads."

"There is, of course, a sadness in saying goodbye to #BlueBloods," he penned. "But what a heck of a ride we had together! You all were literally part of the Blue Bloods family! Not just on Friday nights (trending #BlueBloods every single week that it's been on the air), not just in your impact on the ratings (which was massive), you all made yourselves an actual part of the crew!"

© Getty Images The couple run the production company Work Baby Productions

"Of all the memories, highlights and moments, that I'll look back on fondly from the last 14 years of filming #BlueBloods in New York City, your set visits will be something that I'll cherish forever," he added, recalling some of the sweet gifts and visits he'd received over the years during the show's production in New York and even Toronto.

"Some visitors – did not miss a season. Some visitors – we now miss so dearly. Some visitors not only fought the elements, they did so while fighting life threatening health issues, just for a quick hello."

© Michael Parmelee/CBS The "Blue Bloods" series finale aired on Friday, December 13

"I keep closing my eyes, and seeing your faces, as I'm writing this. I'm so thankful to you all," he concluded. "Please know that my heart is full. I can go on forever, about you, but it's time to stop writing and to simply let these memories live. I thank you. I love you. I appreciate you. I salute you."