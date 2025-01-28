The Traitors winner Leanne Quigley still hasn't received her share of £94,000 prize money

The Traitors series three left fans on the edge of their seats as project manager Jake Brown and former soldier Leanne Quigley were crowned the winners.

The BBC show, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, saw another group of strangers navigate deception and strategy to win a cash prize that could total up to £120,000.

© BBC Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown bagged the prize money

This year, the prize fund reached £94,600, which was shared between Jake and Leanne. The pair revealed their identities as faithfuls after interior designer Francesca Rowan-Plowden, former British diplomat Alexander Dragonetti and business director Charlotte Berman were banished.

However, Leanne has revealed she still hasn't received her share of the winnings. Speaking on This Morning on Monday, the 28-year-old was asked by Ben Shephard: "You have to wait for the show to air before you get your winnings; has it arrived yet?" To which, Leanne replied: "No, not yet, not yet!"

Asked what she plans to do with the prize money, Leanne said: "Well, of course, I mentioned that I would like to have another baby. I'd love to try for IVF again and give my little boys a little sibling."

She added: "Also, we've got a wedding to plan now! I got engaged back in August, which is just the best feeling." But not only that, Leanne also wants to "treat family," adding: "My mum deserves it."

The finale

This year's series finale featured a twist as the finalists were no longer able to reveal whether they were a traitor or faithful after being voted out making it more difficult for the contestants to know when they should stop banishing.

© BBC / Studio Lambert Fans were left disappointed over the final eliminations

After their win, Leanne revealed to Jake that she had lied about her identity as a nail technician and was actually a former British Army soldier.

Previous winners

Harry Clark pulled off the ultimate betrayal in The Traitors series two, stealing over £95,000 from Faithful contestant Mollie Pearce. His exceptional deception earned him the title of the "Ultimate Traitor."

© BBC Harry Clark won series two

However, even after his triumphant double-cross, Harry had to wait several days after the final aired before receiving his prize money.

Looking back to the first series, it was Team Faithful who claimed victory. Wilfred Webster's carefully crafted cover was finally exposed, paving the way for Meryl Williams, Aaron Evans and Hannah Byczkowski to share a prize pot of £33,000 each.