Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charles Spencer celebrates exciting 'return' to Althorp nearly a year after split
Subscribe
Charles Spencer celebrates exciting 'return' to Althorp nearly a year after split
Charles Spencer in a suit© Getty Images

Charles Spencer celebrates exciting 'return' to Althorp nearly a year after split

The Earl and Countess Karen Spencer announced their separation in April 2024

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Charles Spencer will no doubt have delighted his fans as the Earl confirmed that spring had officially sprung at Althorp in his latest post.

The father-of-seven took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday to reveal that sheep had returned to graze at the historic property following the winter season. Charles shared a picture of three young lambs as they walked near one of the large trees on the property.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Charles Spencer reveals 'fortress' at Althorp

In his caption, he wrote: "Sheep returned to graze the Park at Althorp today – Spring has sprung."

The joyful post comes nearly a year after the Earl confirmed that he and his wife, Countess Karen Spencer, were separating. Karen later moved out of the home, while Charles has since entered into a relationship with his The Rabbit Hole Detectives co-host, Cat Jarman.

Three lambs by an oak tree© Instagram
Charles celebrated the return of sheep and lambs to Althorp

Last month, Karen shared how she was embracing a "new chapter" in a reflective post. Alongside a picture of an oak tree, she penned: "Well… At long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home. Still waiting for the horses to arrive - hopefully next week! Doesn't quite feel like home without them."

Countess Karen finished by sharing a glimpse inside her new "peaceful" life in the countryside with her two sheep.

Charles and his wife Karen recently announced their split© Getty
Charles and his wife Karen split last year

"In the meantime, it has been incredibly peaceful here. Lots and lots of boxes everywhere! I'm looking forward to sharing more of my new home life once things start coming together!" she added.

Earlier this week, Charles prepared his fans for the reopening of Althorp to the public, which usually takes place in the summer.

Charles Spencer's lake at Althorp© Instagram
The Earl lives on the grand Althorp estate

On Althorp's Instagram feed, the Earl teased the news, writing: "Tickets for our House Opening season will be available to purchase on our website from 3pm tomorrow."

The estate will be open to the public from 3 July to 31 August, and this includes the glorious grounds as well as inside the iconic building.

Rev. Richard Coles posing with Cat Jarman, who's holding a cake, and Charles Spencer© Instagram
Charles is now in a relationship with Cat Jarman

During the open period, fans will be able to visit a special temple on-site that is now dedicated to the late Princess Diana. Outside the building, there is a large portrait of the mother-of-two and a bench where fans leave floral tributes and notes when they are able to visit.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More