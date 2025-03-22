Charles Spencer celebrates exciting 'return' to Althorp nearly a year after split

Charles Spencer will no doubt have delighted his fans as the Earl confirmed that spring had officially sprung at Althorp in his latest post.

The father-of-seven took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday to reveal that sheep had returned to graze at the historic property following the winter season. Charles shared a picture of three young lambs as they walked near one of the large trees on the property.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Charles Spencer reveals 'fortress' at Althorp

In his caption, he wrote: "Sheep returned to graze the Park at Althorp today – Spring has sprung."

The joyful post comes nearly a year after the Earl confirmed that he and his wife, Countess Karen Spencer, were separating. Karen later moved out of the home, while Charles has since entered into a relationship with his The Rabbit Hole Detectives co-host, Cat Jarman.

© Instagram Charles celebrated the return of sheep and lambs to Althorp

Last month, Karen shared how she was embracing a "new chapter" in a reflective post. Alongside a picture of an oak tree, she penned: "Well… At long last, three weeks ago, we finally moved into our temporary new home. Still waiting for the horses to arrive - hopefully next week! Doesn't quite feel like home without them."

Countess Karen finished by sharing a glimpse inside her new "peaceful" life in the countryside with her two sheep.

© Getty Charles and his wife Karen split last year

"In the meantime, it has been incredibly peaceful here. Lots and lots of boxes everywhere! I'm looking forward to sharing more of my new home life once things start coming together!" she added.

Earlier this week, Charles prepared his fans for the reopening of Althorp to the public, which usually takes place in the summer.

© Instagram The Earl lives on the grand Althorp estate

On Althorp's Instagram feed, the Earl teased the news, writing: "Tickets for our House Opening season will be available to purchase on our website from 3pm tomorrow."

The estate will be open to the public from 3 July to 31 August, and this includes the glorious grounds as well as inside the iconic building.

© Instagram Charles is now in a relationship with Cat Jarman

During the open period, fans will be able to visit a special temple on-site that is now dedicated to the late Princess Diana. Outside the building, there is a large portrait of the mother-of-two and a bench where fans leave floral tributes and notes when they are able to visit.