Rod Stewart 'thrilled' as he makes major announcement – fans react

Rod Stewart thrilled fans during the week when the rock and roll singer took to Instagram to share an incredibly exciting announcement.

The star is in the process of releasing his Ultimate Hits album, which will feature dozens of fan-favourite songs, and in his latest post, Rod revealed when the record would be out. Alongside an image of himself on the cover of the album, he penned: "I'm thrilled to let you know that The Ultimate Hits collection is now available for pre-order and it's coming your way June 27th!

Rod's news excited his followers View post on Instagram

"It's packed with the classics you know and love. Pre-order now and be ready to sing along when it drops!"

The news sparked a frenzy in the comments, as one follower replied: "I'll be singing along in Paso Robles, CA. My mum is coming from Canada and I'm bringing my teen daughter too. 3 generations!"

© Shutterstock Rod has dozens of iconic hits

A second enthused: "Rod, my Hero, number one, you are fantastic," while a third added: "Time to upgrade all my cassettes and records then!!!!!"

Recent family announcements

Rod's exciting news comes shortly after the 80-year-old marked a new family addition. Back in March, the star's son, Liam and his wife, welcomed a baby girl called Elsie Skylar.

The happy couple, who tied the knot last year, shared a carousel of heart-melting photos including numerous pictures of the newborn taken in the hospital, as well as an adorable photo of their son Louie sweetly hugging his baby sister.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Rod Stewart's son Liam shares baby news

In their joint caption, Liam and Nicole wrote: "Elsie Skylar Stewart [pink heart emoji] Our sweet little pea born 03/02/25."

This wasn't the only piece of family joy for Rod, as his daughter, Kimberly confirmed that she was pregnant again later in the month.

© Instagram The star loves being a dad and grandfather

"Baby boy coming soon," she captioned a photoshoot she shared on Instagram, cradling her blossoming baby bump in a fitted floral dress. She posed in a sprawling garden with concrete benches, rustic brick walls and colourful flowers.

Rod Stewart: 5 surprising facts © Shutterstock 1. Largest free concert Rod staged the largest free rock concert ever in Rio de Janeiro in 1994, performing in front of over 4 million people. 2. Most successful song Amongst his many songs, Rod's top-selling single is 'Maggie May', released in 1971. The song launched his career and reached number one in the UK. 3. Two-time cancer survivor Rod was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2000, and he underwent surgery in the same month. Then, in 2017 he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, but after having treatment, he was given the all-clear. 4. High net worth It's no surprise that Rod has made money with his successful career and his net worth is estimated at around £179 million. 5. Son-father arrest In 2019, Rod and his son Sean were arrested in Florida over a dispute with a security guard at a hotel. The guard allegedly denied them access to a private party on New Year's Eve. Rod pleaded guilty to charges of ''simple battery'' but was not found guilty.

Lost Lake actress Kimberly shares Delilah with actor Benicio Del Toro. She set up her own organising and curation company The Realm after organising her dad's Palm Beach home amid the coronavirus pandemic.