Rod Stewart 'thrilled' as he makes major announcement – fans react

Rod Stewart thrilled fans during the week when the rock and roll singer took to Instagram to share an incredibly exciting announcement.
The star is in the process of releasing his Ultimate Hits album, which will feature dozens of fan-favourite songs, and in his latest post, Rod revealed when the record would be out. Alongside an image of himself on the cover of the album, he penned: "I'm thrilled to let you know that The Ultimate Hits collection is now available for pre-order and it's coming your way June 27th!
"It's packed with the classics you know and love. Pre-order now and be ready to sing along when it drops!"
The news sparked a frenzy in the comments, as one follower replied: "I'll be singing along in Paso Robles, CA. My mum is coming from Canada and I'm bringing my teen daughter too. 3 generations!"
A second enthused: "Rod, my Hero, number one, you are fantastic," while a third added: "Time to upgrade all my cassettes and records then!!!!!"
Recent family announcements
Rod's exciting news comes shortly after the 80-year-old marked a new family addition. Back in March, the star's son, Liam and his wife, welcomed a baby girl called Elsie Skylar.
The happy couple, who tied the knot last year, shared a carousel of heart-melting photos including numerous pictures of the newborn taken in the hospital, as well as an adorable photo of their son Louie sweetly hugging his baby sister.
In their joint caption, Liam and Nicole wrote: "Elsie Skylar Stewart [pink heart emoji] Our sweet little pea born 03/02/25."
This wasn't the only piece of family joy for Rod, as his daughter, Kimberly confirmed that she was pregnant again later in the month.
"Baby boy coming soon," she captioned a photoshoot she shared on Instagram, cradling her blossoming baby bump in a fitted floral dress. She posed in a sprawling garden with concrete benches, rustic brick walls and colourful flowers.
Lost Lake actress Kimberly shares Delilah with actor Benicio Del Toro. She set up her own organising and curation company The Realm after organising her dad's Palm Beach home amid the coronavirus pandemic.