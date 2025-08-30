Paris Hilton's face card never declines as she shares old photos from childhood through high school

Paris Hilton proved that her face card never declined when she shared a string of old school photos yesterday. The 44-year-old DJ and mom of two posted several black and white photos from her time as a student to her 26.8 million followers, writing: "It's back to school season. Learn how to sliv from the best." The reality television star coined the word "sliving" – a combination of slay and living – in 2019. In true Paris fashion, her school portraits looked more like a model off duty than a student.
Paris is the daughter of Kathy and Richard Hilton, and the great-grandchild of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton. The Hiltons are a prominent family in America and are estimated to be worth $14.2 billion.
In 2020, Paris was the subject of the documentary, This is Paris, which detailed her experience at Provo Canyon School, a residential treatment center in Utah. She claims she was physically and psychologically abused at the school.
Paris went to Congress to advocate for the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act
Paris told Glamour that having children has "changed my whole world." She explained: "It's love on another level, which I didn't know I could feel. I'm just so grateful for them every day. They're just so precious and smart and fun. They're the cutest things on the planet."
Paris is known for carrying her chihuahua in her purse