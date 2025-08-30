Paris Hilton's face card never declines as she shares old photos from childhood through high school

Paris Hilton proved that her face card never declined when she shared a string of old school photos yesterday. The 44-year-old DJ and mom of two posted several black and white photos from her time as a student to her 26.8 million followers, writing: "It's back to school season. Learn how to sliv from the best." The reality television star coined the word "sliving" – a combination of slay and living – in 2019. In true Paris fashion, her school portraits looked more like a model off duty than a student.

Paris married Carter Reum in 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, in January 2023, and their daughter, London Marilyn Hilton Reum, in November 2023. Both children were born via surrogacy, which Paris chose because of her high anxiety with doctors. While neither of her children are in school just yet, they will definitely have tips on how to pose for the perfect photo from their mom.

1/ 8 © Instagram @parishilton Paris won the title of "Finest Girl" Paris is the daughter of Kathy and Richard Hilton, and the great-grandchild of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton. The Hiltons are a prominent family in America and are estimated to be worth $14.2 billion.

2/ 8 © Instagram @parishilton Paris grew up to be a businesswoman Paris' net worth is estimated to be an astounding $300 million due to her many business ventures, like her perfume empire, television shows like The Simple Life with friend Nicole Richie, and of course, her inheritance from the Hiltons.

3/ 8 © Instagram @parishilton Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts attended Paris' 2021 wedding The socialite has known her entrepreneur-husband since their mid-20s, but their romance didn't begin until late 2019. Paris and Carter got married during a three-day wedding extravaganza in November 2021.

4/ 8 © Instagram @parishilton Paris and her sister Nicky are best friends Paris is the oldest of four siblings – Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Barron Hilton II, and Conrad Hughes Hilton. Before she became a mom, Paris called herself "the cool aunt" to Nicky's three daughters.

5/ 8 © Instagram @parishilton This is Paris received rave reviews In 2020, Paris was the subject of the documentary, This is Paris, which detailed her experience at Provo Canyon School, a residential treatment center in Utah. She claims she was physically and psychologically abused at the school.

6/ 8 © Instagram @parishilton Paris went to Congress to advocate for the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act Last summer, Paris testified on Capital Hill about the physical and psychological abuse she said she suffered at group care facilities as a teenager. "These programs promised healing, growth and support, but instead did not allow me to speak, move freely or even look out a window for two years," she said.



7/ 8 © Instagram @parishilton Paris welcomed both her children via surrogacy Paris told Glamour that having children has "changed my whole world." She explained: "It's love on another level, which I didn't know I could feel. I'm just so grateful for them every day. They're just so precious and smart and fun. They're the cutest things on the planet."