5 celebrities and their emotional family reunions as lockdown eases

Sharnaz Shahid
david walliams visits mother
Photo: © Instagram
With lockdown restrictions finally easing amid the coronavirus outbreak, many families have been able to reunite with their loved ones. Across the UK, parents were forced to self-isolate at home away from their children for almost three months - but in some cases, it has been longer. Over the past week or so, several celebrities have taken to Instagram to share pictures of their reunion - albeit at a two-metre distance. Take a look at the gallery below to see their happy get-togethers...

David Walliams

Last week, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed he was finally able to reunite with his mother Kathleen after months apart - and his reaction to seeing her was the best! The star, 48, shared several pictures of the sweet moment, showing the comedian posing more than two metres behind her whilst in her garden. David can be seen excitedly smiling broadly at the camera as his mum can't stop laughing. "Mum," he captioned the sweet snaps.

Denise Welch

The Loose Women star appeared to be in great spirits as she enjoyed a socially distanced reunion with her dad on Wednesday. Denise, 62, shared a light-hearted video of the pair dancing in the garden to The Real Thing's You To Me Are Everything. "Went to see my dad today. First time in three months. It was lovely @welchvin #singingthewrongwords," she wrote in the caption.

ben shephard mum
Photo: © Instagram
Ben Shephard

Ben recently told Good Morning Britain viewers that he managed to reunite with his beloved mother after months apart. The 45-year-old revealed he and his mum met up for a socially-distanced game of golf last month, however, Ben admitted it was "awful" not being able to give her a hug. "I was able to see my mum socially distanced," he explained. "We had a nice game of golf and it was lovely to see her. It was awful not being able to give her a hug though." Here, pictured during a recent video call.

gregg wallace mum
Photo: © Instagram
Gregg Wallace

The MasterChef judge paid a lovely visit to his mum earlier this week, with the pair enjoying a cup of tea on her flower-filled patio. "Visited Mum, love you x," he simply said.

piers morgan son
Photo: © Instagram
Piers Morgan

The Good Morning Britain host shared a very special moment with his Instagram followers last month - and it melted our hearts! He posted a photo of himself with his 27-year-old son Spencer standing outside on what appeared to be their local common. The pair, who are self-isolating separately and hadn't seen each other for 12 weeks, were at least two metres apart. "Nice to see you again son, albeit from two metres. #3MonthReunion," the doting dad-of-four captioned the rare image.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

