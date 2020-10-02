Barack and Michelle Obama's love story in pictures

﻿
The former US President and First Lady tied the knot in 1992

Photo: © Getty Images
Ahead of their 28th wedding anniversary on Saturday, here at HELLO!, we have decided to take a look at Barack Obama and his wife Michelle's love story. The couple first met in 1989 and dated for three years before exchanging vows on October 3, 1992.

They married at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. Michelle's brother walked her down the aisle, and after the vows, their reception was held at the South Shore Cultural Centre. In 1998, the couple welcomed their first child, Malia, and in 2001 before their second daughter Sasha arrived. Take a look at their love story in pictures here...

Photo: © Twitter
Michelle was a young associate at a Chicago law firm when the couple first met in 1989. There was a huge buzz in the office about some hotshot law student from Harvard and she was asked to be his mentor. "First I thought 'what kind of name is Barack Obama,'" she remembered. "And I found out he grew up in Hawaii. I found that very strange as a girl who grew up on the south side of Chicago. My assumption was – this guy has got to be kind of weird. Kind of a little nerdy."

Photo: © Getty Images
For their first date, the couple went sightseeing in Chicago before they watched Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing at the cinema. Afterwards, Michelle drove Barack back to his apartment. "I offered to buy her an ice cream cone," the President recalled. "I asked if I could kiss her. It tasted of chocolate." Michelle confessed she was immediately smitten, saying: "By the end of the day it was over. I was sold."

Photo: © Getty Images
A couple years later, Barack popped the question at the now-closed Gordon's restaurant in Chicago. "We were at a restaurant having dinner to celebrate the fact that he had finished the bar," Michelle told ABC News. "And that was supposedly the reason. And then the waiter came over with the dessert and a tray. And there was the ring. And I was completely shocked."

After dating for three years, Michelle and Barack tied the knot on October 3, 1992. Speaking about their vows, Michelle previously said: "Barack didn't pledge riches, only a life that would be interesting. On that promise he delivered."
© Barack Obama campaign 2008

Photo: © Getty Images
In 1998, the couple welcomed their first child, Malia, and in 2001, before their second daughter Sasha arrived. The politician revealed Michelle was "pretty fed up with raising our children alone and beginning to question my priorities" in his book The Audacity of Hope. "This was sort of the eye-opener to me, that marriage is hard," his wife told The New York Times of that period. "But going into it, no one ever tells you that. They just tell you, 'Do you love him?' 'What's the dress look like?'"

Photo: © Getty Images
All the hard work paid off in 2004 when Barack won his bid for a senate seat. He celebrated with Michelle and their daughters Sasha, then three, and Malia, then six. In February 2007, Barack announced his candidacy for president of the United States, and Michelle was ready to give her full support. The pair looked every inch the winning team as they celebrated his victory as the Democratic nominee in June 2008.

Photo: © Getty Images
In his victory speech after becoming his country's first African American President in 2008, Barack paid tribute to his loyal wife. "I would not be standing here tonight without the unyielding support of my best friend for the last 16 years," he told the crowd."The rock of our family, the love of my life, the nation’s next first lady, Michelle Obama."

Photo: © Getty Images
Even though he's one of the most powerful people in the world, its clear Barack values the opinion of his wife above all others when it comes to personal matters. "Michelle is one of the smartest people I know. She is my chief counsel and adviser," said the US leader. "I would never make big decisions without asking her opinion. Certainly about my career and my life."

Photo: © Twitter
When Barack was re-elected as President in 2012, the politician shared a beautiful picture of him and his wife embracing with a message which simply read: "Four more years."

Photo: © Getty Images
After two decades of marriage, their bond is clearly stronger than ever. He previously told TV host Barbara Walters: "I like lavishing her with all kinds of attention when she deserves it." In 2012, Michelle and Barack were caught on the Kiss Cam during a basketball match between the American Olympic team and Brazil's players.

Photo: © Twitter
On National Best Friends Day in 2015, the president took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself with his wife, Michelle. In the caption, he gushed: "Celebrate #NationalBestFriendsDay with the person who brings out the best in you."

Photo: © Getty Images
In his final speech as president, Barack credited his First Lady Michelle for "taking on a role she didn't ask for" during his two-term presidency. Turning towards his wife, he declared: "Michelle - for the past 25 years, you've been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn't ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humour."

Last month, Michelle shared a never-before-seen wedding photo from her big day with Barack. "This relationship can be one of the most foundational pieces of our identities – bringing us so much joy, meaning and support every single day," she wrote. "But one thing is for sure: it also takes a lot of work; a lot of honesty with ourselves and our partners. That's one thing I've learned."

