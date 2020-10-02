Barack and Michelle Obama's love story in pictures

In his final speech as president, Barack credited his First Lady Michelle for "taking on a role she didn't ask for" during his two-term presidency. Turning towards his wife, he declared: "Michelle - for the past 25 years, you've been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn't ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humour."
Last month, Michelle shared a never-before-seen wedding photo from her big day with Barack. "This relationship can be one of the most foundational pieces of our identities – bringing us so much joy, meaning and support every single day," she wrote. "But one thing is for sure: it also takes a lot of work; a lot of honesty with ourselves and our partners. That's one thing I've learned."
Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.