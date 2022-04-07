19 celebrity couples with big age differences

When it comes to love, age really is just a number for these celebrities. From Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones to Amal and George Clooney [pictured] and Peter and Emily Andre, here at HELLO! we have found the most loved-up couples and taken a look at their stories to finding romance. Click through our gallery of star couples who have big age differences.
Amal and George Clooney - Age gap: 16 years
It came as a shock when George Clooney confirmed his engagement to Lebanese-British beauty Amal Alamuddin, who he had been dating for seven months. The silver fox finally found his match in the beautiful human rights lawyer, who George has always credited as being "the smart one" in their marriage.
George, 54, and Amal, 38, tied the knot in Italy – the country they first met in 2014. "My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great," the actor told HELLO! at the time. The celebrity couple went on to welcome twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017. The family are also great friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Amal was one of the guests who went to Meghan's New York baby shower, and the couple were at the royal wedding in 2018.
