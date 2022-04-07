﻿
19 celebrity couples with big age differences

Age is just a number!

19 celebrity couples with big age differences
19 celebrity couples with big age differences

19 celebrity couples with big age differences
When it comes to love, age really is just a number for these celebrities. From Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones to Amal and George Clooney [pictured] and Peter and Emily Andre, here at HELLO! we have found the most loved-up couples and taken a look at their stories to finding romance. Click through our gallery of star couples who have big age differences.

Amal and George Clooney - Age gap: 16 years

It came as a shock when George Clooney confirmed his engagement to Lebanese-British beauty Amal Alamuddin, who he had been dating for seven months. The silver fox finally found his match in the beautiful human rights lawyer, who George has always credited as being "the smart one" in their marriage.

George, 54, and Amal, 38, tied the knot in Italy – the country they first met in 2014. "My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great," the actor told HELLO! at the time. The celebrity couple went on to welcome twins Ella and Alexander in June 2017. The family are also great friends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Amal was one of the guests who went to Meghan's New York baby shower, and the couple were at the royal wedding in 2018. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas - Age gap: 11 years

After two months of dating, these two stars became engaged in July 2018. They tied the knot in India with a lavish three-day celebration over the first weekend of December in 2018. Speaking to HELLO! at the time, Priyanka expressed her joy in being able to marry in India.

"When Nick said to me that he wanted to marry his bride in her home, it melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings in India with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special," she said. They have since welcomed a baby daughter via a surrogate.

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh - Age gap: 17 years

Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh met when the pretty brunette was still studying medicine at the University of Bristol. The couple were introduced by Emily's doctor father Ruaraidh, who performed an operation on the Mysterious Girl singer.

Peter and Emily's love has gone from strength to strength. The musician, who shares daughter Amelia and son Theo with his wife, has openly called Emily his "rock".

Gregg Wallace and Anne-Marie Sterpini - Age gap: 21 years

MasterChef star Gregg Wallace is expecting his first child with wife Anne-Marie Sterpini, to whom he tied the knot in August 2016. The couple met in unusual - but wonderful - circumstances. Anne-Marie, a caterer, contacted Gregg on Twitter to ask if rhubarb really went with duck, after seeing him try the recipe on a TV show. "I just looked at Anna's photo and thought, 'Wow, she's pretty'," Gregg told HELLO! magazine, before revealing that they started exchanging messages before finally meeting for dinner in London. 

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster - Age gap: 27 years

Rod Stewart and model Penny Lancaster began dating in 1999 but it wasn't until June 2007 that the couple tied the knot. The lovebirds married in Portofino, Italy and later honeymooned on board the yacht Lady Ann Magee moored in the Italian port.
"Our honeymoon period seems to have lasted forever," Penny, who has two sons with Rod, told The Mirror. "We still have a connection like we just met."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z - Age gap: 12 years

Music royalty Beyoncé and Jay-Z were first rumoured to be a couple when the singer appeared as Jay-Z's girlfriend in the music video for 03 Bonnie & Clyde. The lovebirds are known for their private relationship, so it comes as no surprise that Beyoncé and her producer love said "I do" in secret in 2008.

The Run the World chart-topper has a seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with her husband. When she confirmed her pregnancy in August 2011, the term "Beyonce pregnant" was the most Googled phrase of the week. The couple later welcomed twins Rumi and Carter in June 2017.

Ronnie Wood and Sally Humphreys - Age gap: 30 years

In June 2016, Ronnie Wood and Sally Humphreys will become parents to twin girls, shortly after Ronnie's 69th birthday. The couple married in 2012 after dating for six months, although Sally and Ronnie were friends for years. The theatre producer has previously admitted of the age gap: "I know it's there. And I wish it wasn't, but it is. At no point, years ago, did I say to myself, 'I think I'll go out with someone twice my age,' but that is what has happened." Sally added: "He's a very nice and caring person. He's very funny, kind and affectionate and welcoming."

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman - Age gap: 18 years

Simon Cowell's personal life has been on a high ever since he welcomed his first child Eric with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman. While the music mogul admitted his fears of not having fatherly qualities, Simon proved himself wrong and has been doting on his little boy ever since Eric was born on Valentine's Day 2014.

The mother of his child is American philanthropist Lauren, who is almost 20 years his junior. The pair met through Lauren's ex-husband Andrew. They have since gotten engaged.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones - Age gap: 25 years

Hollywood's sweethearts may share the same birthday, but Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have 25 years between them. The couple have two children together – Dylan, 18, and Carys, 16. 

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall - Age gap: 25 years

After a whirlwind four-month romance, Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall announced their engagement in The Times newspaper. The media mogul and the former model are believed to have met through Rupert's sister when they were both in Australia. They married in March 2016 in a civil service at Spencer House, followed by a blessing ceremony the following day at St. Bride's Church on London's Fleet Street.

This was Jerry's first trip down the aisle, although she had a long-term relationship and four children with her ex, Mick Jagger. Rupert has six children from his three previous marriages.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively - Age gap: 11 years

Ryan Reynolds previously revealed that he fell for his wife Blake Lively when he was actually on a date with someone else. The actor and the actress had agreed to go on a double date with other people, about a year after filming Green Lantern together.

"That was the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just fireworks coming across," Ryan told SiriusXM. "It was weird at first, but we were buddies for a long time. I think it's the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends."

Blake and Ryan married in September 2012, and in December 2014 they welcomed their daughter James, followed by daughter Inez in 2016. 

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo - Age gap: 10 years

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his model wife Behati Prinsloo have a ten year age gap, and the Victoria's Secret Angel and the Payphone singer made their union official in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in 2014.

Guy Ritchie and Jacqui Ainsley - Age gap: 13 years

After more than five years of dating and three children together, Guy Ritchie and his model love Jacqui Ainsley said "I do" in the summer of 2015. The couple married in their lavish estate in Wiltshire, inviting celebrity friends such as David Beckham and Brad Pitt to the ceremony.

From their very first date, Jacqui knew that the Snatch filmmaker would be the father of her kids. The pair were initially introduced through mutual friends in London, but didn't go out until months later when they were both single. "I mean, I knew in the pub," Jacqui told ES magazine. "I looked at him and thought, 'You're the father of my kids.' I had an absolute certainty that I've never had about anything before." "It was the most magical time ever," she added of the wedding.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Thomas - Age gap: 25 years

The couple tied the knot in 2012 in front of 175 loved ones in New York City, before moving to the Kimmel Center at New York University, where Alec studied, to celebrate.

"It was the best party I've ever been to," the bride exclusively told HELLO!. "Everyone is saying, 'Can you guys get married again, please?'" The couple are the proud parents to four children. 

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick - Age gap: 33 years

They were friends for a while before they started dating in 2009. Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick made it official in a private ceremony over the Fourth of July weekend in 2015, surprising their own friends and family. Alexis, who was pregnant at the time with the couple's first child, was 33 while her groom was 66. The newlyweds welcomed their daughter Della Rose in August, one month later. Since then, they have welcomed two more daughters. 

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming - Age gap: 23 years

"I am the happiest I've ever been and this comes after a long period of being kind of lonely," Bruce Willis said in 2010. The Armageddon star was of course referring to his model wife Emma Heming, who he had married the year before. Bruce and Emma married in the Turks and Caicos Islands but because the wedding was not legally binding, they said "I do" a second time in a civil ceremony in Beverly Hills, a few days later.

"With Emma I knew I had found a woman who didn't need or want anything from me other than for us to be together and be happy," Bruce added. "I never want to spend one moment away from her". The couple are the proud parents to daughters Mabel, and Evelyn.

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves - Age gap: 12 years

When Camila Alves was pregnant with her and Matthew McConaughey's third child, the pair tied the knot in Austin, Texas where they live. Matthew proposed to the Brazilian model on Christmas Day in front of his family. There were a few minor hiccups though.

"Her first words out of her mouth were not yes," the actor admitted. "There was not a yes, I'm not gonna say what it was, but I was like, 'I'm down on one knee and I'll stay here awhile, I'll outlast you.' She conceded."

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco - Age gap: 19 years

Ever since she welcomed her royal twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella in December 2014, Princess Charlene of Monaco has glowed with happiness. The former Olympic swimmer married Prince Albert in 2011, having first met him at the Mare Nostrum swimming competition in Monte Carlo, Monaco in 2000.

Clearly impressed with Charlene's motherly skills, Albert said: "She's very eager to be with her children at all times. She's up with the kids at six and takes them through the morning. Every day. I don't think they would be as smiling and happy as they are if she weren't as good a mother as she is."

Stephen Fry and Elliott Spencer - Age gap: 30 years

"Oh. It looks as though a certain cat is out of a certain bag," wrote Stephen Fry on Twitter. "I'm very very happy of course but had hoped for a private wedding. Fat chance!" The TV host was referring to his engagement to comedian Elliott Spencer, who is 30 years his junior.

A couple of weeks later Stephen surprised fans by marrying in secret at a registry office in Dereham, Norfolk – near to where Stephen grew up.

