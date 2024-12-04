Nicole Kidman's rarely seen daughter Faith is her twin in latest appearance

Nicole Kidman was honored with a special award on Wednesday night, but all people could talk about was the mini-me by her side: her youngest daughter, Faith.

The 13-year-old was the spitting image of her mother at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala, held in The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Faith, whom Nicole shares with her husband Keith Urban, stunned in a chic white textured blazer and skirt set, which she paired with black stockings and black heeled shoes.

She wore her long brown hair straight down and showcased her demure smile while embracing her mom.

Nicole looked incredible in a black, long-sleeved gown with a light blue ruffled blouse underneath, paired with black pumps.

Her iconic blonde hair was worn in a stylish blowout, and she accessorized with hoop earrings.

© Stefanie Keenan Faith was her mother's twin at the Beverly Hills event

The 57-year-old told Extra why Faith joined her at the event, where she was honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award.

"She was really interested in this particular event," she shared. "Her oldest sister has gone to a lot of things, so she gets to come to this."

Nicole also shares her 16-year-old daughter Sunday with Keith; the aspiring model joined her mom on a slew of red carpets this year and even strutted the runway during Paris Fashion Week for Miu Miu.

© Stefanie Keenan Nicole revealed that Faith wanted to attend the event as "It's about leadership and mentorship, and it's women."

The sisters made their red carpet debut together at the AFI Lifetime Achievement event in April 2024; Nicole was honored with the award and proudly showcased her teen daughters on the night.

The Lioness actress revealed to Extra that Faith was excited to attend Wednesday's event as "It's about leadership and mentorship, and it's women."

"It's exciting for them to come and see a different part of the work that we all do in this industry," she continued. "They're both still looking at what they want to do. Being exposed to this is so good."

© Stefanie Keenan Nicole shares Faith and her older sister Sunday with husband Keith Urban

Nicole's award was presented by her Big Little Lies co-star and longtime friend Laura Dern, who gushed about the Aussie native's commitment to acting, friendship and motherhood.

"Despite her endless commitments, Nicole is always showing up, not only as an actor and producer, but equally as mother, as wife, as daughter, as sister, as friend, as advocate and yes, this is true, as neighbor," Laura said in her speech, according to THR.

"She creates true home. She is at the ready with a cup of tea with open ears and an open heart, and nothing falls through the cracks with Nicole around."

© Emma McIntyre Longtime friend Laura Dern presented Nicole with the award

Nicole spoke to Extra about her strong friendship with the Jurassic Park icon, explaining their sweet relationship.

"We've become so close because we've shared so much, and we're just very, very close, way beyond anything to do with the industry...She's my confidant, far beyond any of this," she gushed.

She shared the love amongst her other Big Little Lies co-stars, saying, "Reese [Witherspoon]…Zoe [Kravitz], Shai[lene Woodley]. It's an incredible group and we can lean into each other."