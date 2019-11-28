Marks & Spencer's Black Friday sale includes a massive champagne offer

Forget Wine o'clock, it's all about Champagne o'clock and Marks & Spencer is doing the best offer to celebrate a weekend of savings. If you happen to be hitting up the shops on Friday for the biggest discount day of the year, then we'd advise you to pop into a Marks & Spencer and pick up a bottle of bubbly - or, y'know, six!

M&S is offering an epic buy 6 save 25 per cent offer on Champagne and the deal is running all the way until next Monday - now that's a reason to pop open a bottle! Whether you're stocking up for Christmas celebrations, for Christmas day, an upcoming wedding or just for daily leisure this is the perfect way to stay ahead of the game. The best part? This does not restrict you to bottles of fizz, oh no, this in-store deal is across ALL wine, including sparkling, champagne, mulled wine AND port - so you'd better start warming up those muscles now!

If carrying boxes of heavy bottles through the manic Black Friday crowds doesn't appeal to you, then do no worry! The angels over at Marks & Spencer also have an online offer where you can buy any two cases and get 25 per cent off at just a click of a finger. Christmas just got a whole lot merrier and we're not complaining.

Overwhelmed by the choice? Here are some top recommendations…

Partial to a tropically flavoured Champagne? This is the one for you

Louis Vertay Brut Champagne NV, £17.00, Marks & Spencer

Prefer a powerful dry Champagne? Look no further than this award winner

Abel Charlot Brut NV Champagne, £20.00, Marks & Spencer

Prefer a sweeter Champagne? This fruity berry bubby is for you

Champagne Delacourt Rosé Brut, £27.00, Marks & Spencer

Something a bit different? Cremant is SO hot right now! A great halfway house between prosecco and Champagne and is amazing value!

Le Caves De Hautes Cotes Cremant De Bourgogne, £10, Marks & Spencer

However, Marks & Spencer is not just here to save the day with booze. If you find yourself out in the Black Friday madness this weekend then remember that M&S's cafes are full of warm drinks and sweet drinks to bring your energy levels back up and shelter you from crowds. The cafes are now full of festive drinks with everything from the Salted Caramel Latte, Gingerbread Latte or Orange Hot Chocolate all for £3.25 or £3 if you bring your own reusable cup! There is even a Turkey, Brie and Bacon Toastie for £4.75 or Toasted Mince Pie Brioche with clotted cream for £3 - meaning Black Friday need not be anything to be afraid of this Christmas!

