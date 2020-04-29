The 9 best chocolate snacks you can order on Amazon for the weekend Get your sweet fix without leaving the house

Fancy a sweet treat to see you through isolation? You may not have realised it, but Amazon has offers on all kinds of chocolate offerings - and you can have them delivered to your door in a matter of days. Whether you want classic chocolates, or fancy trying something you can’t pick up in your local supermarket, these are the chocolate snacks we’re ordering to see us through lockdown...

Green & Black's Organic Tasting Collection, £10, Amazon

Those that are really into their flavours will love this box from Green & Black’s, which has 24 miniatures of milk, dark and white chocolate with a small dark 70% chocolate bar and tasting notes, so you can really savour every bite.

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles Box, £5.50, Amazon

Lindor chocolates are classics that everyone loves. This bargain box has around 24 of the little balls - but you might have trouble keeping your family away from them!

Nestlé The Big Biscuit Box, £22, Amazon

This huge box has a whopping 71 chocolates bars inside, including Toffee Crisp, Yorkie, KitKat, Blue Riband and Breakaway. One thing’s for sure - you won’t need to stock up for a long time one you purchase this!

Monty Bojangles Cocoa Dusted Truffles Gift Tower, £9.49, Amazon

Want to treat yourself to something you wouldn’t usually be able to buy from the corner shop? These truffles feel indulgent, and you get three different flavours in your order: Intensely Chocolatey Choccy Scoffy, Toasted Hazelnut Scrumple Nutty, and Salted Butterscotch Flutter Scotch Truffles.

Quality Street sharing bag, £4.99, Amazon

Quality Street chocolates don’t have to be just for Christmas! This bag contains all of your favourites, and makes for a great gift to send to someone else.

Hotel Chocolat The Everything box, £22.95, Amazon

Hotel Chocolat’s delicious sweet treats are divine, and everything we imagined a box of chocolates to be when we were kids. This one contains everything from champagne truffles to a carrot cake-flavoured concoction.

Choc on Choc Chocolate Vegetables 5 A Day, £8.98, Amazon

We may not be getting our five a day right now, but we can always pretend! This fun little set makes a great gift for the person who needs a sweet treat in their lives.

Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Gift Box, £15.99, Amazon

Tony’s Chocolonely is a brand loved on Instagram (yes, really!) thanks to its incredible taste, bars that look like they’re straight from Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, and, of course, the brand’s mission. They’re working to make the industry 100% slave free - find out more on their website.

Hotel Chocolat Classic Hot Chocolat, £9, Amazon

And for the ultimate sweet tooth? Hot chocolate, of course. Hotel Chocolat’s is arguably the best available, and even tastier when made with the brand’s gorgeous velvitiser. Happy tasting!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.