Michelle Keegan's diet revealed: what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Moderation is the mindset behind Michelle Keegan's diet. The former Coronation Street and Our Girl star has adopted an intuitive approach to eating that incorporates all food groups and leaves her looking and feeling amazing. Over the years, the star has shared several insights into exactly what she eats and when, and we've compiled them all to form her full daily diet. Take note.

What does Michelle Keegan eat for breakfast?

Michelle previously shared a photo of her breakfast

Michelle Keegan religiously downs a pint of water before she starts her day. Shortly after, she follows it up with a coffee, but previously told Cosmopolitan that she occasionally opts for coconut milk or almond milk as a dairy-free alternative to cow's milk for health reasons. Food wise, Michelle previously told Women's Health, "I do like my eggs in the morning. If I was trying to be good, I'd have rye bread, avocado and scrambled egg whites." And when she's feeling naughty? "I'd have the same but with cheese on top," she said. "Melted cheese."

What does Michelle Keegan eat for lunch?

Michelle usually eats salads for lunch

Back in 2017, Michelle took to Instagram to reveal her favourite part about photoshoots: the catering. She shared a snap of the salads on offer at lunchtime with the caption, "Hit me up," and apparently salads are generally her go-to meal. She told Women's Health, "For lunch I'd always have a salad, but if there's pasta, I'd have a little bit of that too." In the run up to her wedding with Mark Wright in 2015, Michelle also told HELLO! that she was relying on meal delivery service Soulmatefood to provide her with nutritionally tailored recipes, and went on to share a photo of a day's worth that she had received, including a Spanish tortilla with patatas bravas for lunch. The brand now focuses on juice cleanses, but previous recipes included a chicken and mango salad and duck noodles, which we're sure Michelle would have enjoyed.

Michelle used meal delivery service Soulmatefood in the run-up to her wedding

What does Michelle Keegan eat for dinner?

Michelle doesn't eat red meat

Michelle has previously said she uses rare evenings at home as an opportunity to be healthy, but she's also partial to a treat. "I love a Chinese on a Saturday night," she shared with Cosmopolitan. "I never feel guilty when I eat cheat food because if I've been quite strict all week, I feel like I deserve it. I'm a proper foodie, I love my food." There are some no-gos, though. "I don't eat red meat," she explained. "I've never really liked the taste, ever. I've never been one to go out and have a steak, I've never craved it. Even with a roast dinner, if my mum would serve lamb or beef, I'd always leave it to the side. I also try to avoid having carbs late at night. I hate that feeling of feeling really full before going to bed." Nonetheless, it seems that Michelle is a big fan of sushi, since she has shared several photos both at home and while at restaurants on her Instagram account.

Michelle often eats sushi

What does Michelle Keegan snack on?

Just like the rest of us, Michelle likes to snack during the day. "I always have rice cakes with avocado and hummus to keep me going," she said. On the weekends, however, Michelle turns to the holy grail: a cheeseboard.

