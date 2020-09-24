Myleene Klass' controversial engagement cake will divide the nation The newly-engaged star unveiled the savoury cake on Instagram

Myleene Klass is still celebrating her recent engagement to Simon Motson, after announcing the happy news in an exclusive interview and photoshoot in HELLO! magazine.

The Smooth Radio star revealed she was treated to an epic cake to mark the special occasion, but it's bound to divide her fans! Taking to her Instagram Stories, Myleene showed off the savoury cake, which was shaped into a traditional ring and consisted entirely of cheese topped with cold meats, olives, fresh strawberries and edible flowers.

"Another engagement ring! This one's made of cheese!" she captioned the video, before writing: "Thank you @grapeandfig @the_mutha_ship." The real question is: how would you serve a slice of the cheese and meat cake?

Myleene was treated to an engagement ring cake made out of cheese!

Although the edible ring looked incredible, it was a very different design to her real-life engagement ring which was an impressive 9-carat diamond creation made by 77 Diamonds. It boasts a head-turning 7.63 carat emerald-cut natural black diamond centre stone and a dazzling split band set with 114 delicate white diamonds.

Speaking of the proposal, which took place on the fifth anniversary of their first date, Myleene revealed the romantic dinner they enjoyed before Simon got down on one knee.

Myleene and Simon announced their engagement in September

The businessman had transformed the couple's garden shed into a replica of the bar where they'd met on a blind date – complete with candles, fairy lights and the same table and chairs they'd sat on at Little House private members' club.

"I was absolutely blown away," recalled Myleene. "He even replicated the dinner we had – burger and fries, followed by cherry pie. When he got down on one knee and started fumbling around under the table, I thought he was joking. Then I thought: 'Oh my God, he's for real.' I was completely speechless."

