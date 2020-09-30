We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Now the weather's getting colder, we're thinking about warming autumn meals like soups and casseroles to fill our bellies. But if you can't face standing by the hob for hours stirring a pot, a slow cooker is a great buy.

The slow cooker has seen a huge rise in popularity in recent years, with families opting to use the handy appliance to create their evening meals. All you do is add your ingredients in the morning, choose the required cooking setting and leave to cook.

Best for… families

Morphy Richards Sear & Stew Slow Cooker, £34.99, Amazon

This slow cooker from Morphy Richards is a brilliant all-rounder – the pot doubles as a serving dish, it's shatter-resistant, dishwasher proof and makes six main portions.

5 star review rating: 87%

Best for… crisp food

Ninja Multi-Cooker, £199.00, Amazon

Love your crispy potatoes? Then this is the slow cooker for you. The Ninja is also a pressure cooker that makes crisps with its 'TenderCrisp' technology. It has 7 cooking settings, including grill and steam and has a huge 7.5L capacity.

5 star review rating: 89%

Best for… keeping supper warm

Crock-Pot Lift and Serve Digital Slow Cooker, £46.96, Amazon

Looking for a slow cooker that also keeps your dinner warm when it's ready? The Crock-Pot has a cool auto-warm function and a hinged lid which makes for easy stirring and serving.

5 star review rating: 81%

Best for… labelling your food

Russell Hobbs Chalkboard Slow Cooker, £24.96, Amazon

We love this cool chalkboard coating! Just in case you forget what you're cooking or the rest of the family want to know, you can label as you go. The slow cooker makes four meal portions and has three heat settings.

5 star review rating: 82%

Best for… oven to table

VonShef Slow Cooker, £39.99, Amazon

This VonShef slow cooker is reasonably priced and has a fantastic removable ceramic inner dish which you can take to the dinner table. It's all dishwasher safe and has three cooking modes.

5 star review rating: 82%

Best… value for money

Prestige Mechanical Slow Cooker, £24.99, Amazon

Don't want to splash out too much but want a good slow cooker? Then try this model from Prestige, which has three cooking levels, a keep-warm function, glass lid and 5.6L capacity.

5 star review rating: 83%

Best for… automatic stirring

Morphy Richards Sear, Stew and Stir Slow Cooker, £69.99, Amazon

We're loving this! The Morphy Richards's Sear, Stew and Stir has an in-built automatic stirring mode and a removable paddle for those recipes that do not require stirring.

5 star review rating: 85%

