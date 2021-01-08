Best slow cookers we found on Amazon for tasty winter suppers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Now the weather is chilly, hearty meals like soups, casseroles and stews are on everyone's meal plan (if you have one!).

While such meals are warming and delicious, they can take a while to cook. Thankfully, slow cookers were invented – perfect for those averse to stirring pots in the kitchen for hours.

The slow cooker has seen a huge rise in popularity in recent years, with families opting to use the handy appliance to create their evening meals. All you do is add your ingredients in the morning, choose the required cooking setting and leave to cook.

Best for… keeping supper warm

Crock-Pot Lift and Serve Digital Slow Cooker, £41, Amazon

Looking for a slow cooker that also keeps your dinner warm when it's ready? The Crock-Pot has a cool auto-warm function and a hinged lid which makes for easy stirring and serving.

5 star review rating: 81%

Best for… oven to table

VonShef Slow Cooker, £44.99, Amazon

This VonShef slow cooker is reasonably priced and has a fantastic removable ceramic inner dish which you can take to the dinner table. It's all dishwasher safe and has three cooking modes.

5 star review rating: 82%

Best… value for money

Prestige Mechanical Slow Cooker, £39.99, Amazon

Don't want to splash out too much but want a good slow cooker? Then try this model from Prestige, which has three cooking levels, a keep-warm function, glass lid and 5.6L capacity.

5 star review rating: 83%

Best for… automatic stirring

Morphy Richards Sear, Stew and Stir Slow Cooker, £54.99, Amazon

We're loving this! The Morphy Richards's Sear, Stew and Stir has an in-built automatic stirring mode and a removable paddle for those recipes that do not require stirring.

5 star review rating: 80%

