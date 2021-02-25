It's Gin O'clock! The Queen would love this gin making kit that's on sale right now

One thing about the Queen – she’s partial to a nice refreshing gin tipple, and she even has her own limited edition gin.

Now you might not be able to follow in her footsteps by teaming up with Northern Ireland's first craft distillery to bottle your own gin, but you can have a go at making your own gin at home, and the best news is you can give it a try for the bargain price of £6.49.

Sandy leaf gin making kit, was £9.99 now £6.79, Amazon

Amazon is currently selling the Sandy Leaf farm Gin making kit at 31% off in their lightning deals. It contains everything you need to turn boring old vodka into your own tasty refreshing gin in under a week.

You get an instruction booklet juniper berries, spices, an eco-friendly cotton filter bag, kraft paper bottle tags and a testing pipette. Just add 700ml inexpensive vodka and you're good to go.

Amazon shoppers love this little kit, which has thousands of five-star reviews. Says one: "This is a Gincredible kit, The instructions are nice and clear and easy to follow. Every day I was checking on the progress of my own gin to see how it was going, the kit contains practically everything you need other than simple kitchen stuff like a bowl or jug and a bottle of cheap vodka."

We’re sure Her Majesty would approve – and get this, Philip Schofield is a fan! If you want to snap one up for gin 'O clock then don’t delay, there’s a limited number available, and once they’re gone, that’s it!

