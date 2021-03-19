Always on the go? This portable pink blender is the wellness accessory you didn't know you needed – and Elle Woods would love it. Live your best life by taking this mini blender wherever you go – you'll be able to whip up everything from smoothies to fresh fruit juices, iced coffees to at-home face masks and more – all in 40 seconds. Priced at just £16.82 in the Amazon sale, we're adding it to our baskets ASAP.

Pink Portable Blender, was £29.99 NOW £16.82, Amazon

As well as saving you money on those daily takeaway orders, this glossy blender comes with a portable USB, allowing you to make 10-15 cups per charge. Fitted with a built-in strainer to make your favourite drinks deliciously smooth, mums will be glad to know that it can also be used to blend baby food for your little ones.

Guilty of leaving your dirty coffee cups by the sink? We've all done it after a long day at the office, which is why this blender makes your life a lot easier. Rather than gathering the motivation to scrub away in the kitchen, all you'll need to do is add water and an optional drop of soap, and run the blender until it's clean – it doesn't get much easier than that.

We know what your thinking, sounds too good to be true, right? Don't just take our word for it, there are also plenty of happy Amazon customers who have written glowing five-star reviews:

"Great portable blender, not too bulky, can blend fruit or veg on the go to ensure freshness! Great value for money," said one.

"Amazing prefer it to my Nutribullet," added another.

This blender will be your best friend come summer, and we've found plenty of rejuvenating recipes for you to try. The Duchess of Sussex starts her day with a fruit-packed breakfast – after all, she is known for her healthy lifestyle – and Meghan's berry smoothie recipe not only sounds super-tasty, but it is also very quick and easy to make.

You could even take not and give Victoria Beckham's favourite turmeric smoothie a try. The spice is used to help treat many health conditions involving pain and inflammation, as well as hay fever, depression and high cholesterol.

