Miranda Lambert's daily diet revealed: how she dropped a dress size

Miranda Lambert is living her best life right now and looks incredible doing so.

The country superstar often mesmerises fans with her stunning appearances and has learned to love the body she's in after admitting she has "struggled" with her weight in the past.

MORE: Miranda Lambert sparks reaction in tiny denim shorts and fishnet tights

"My whole life, I’ve struggled with ups and downs in weight," she previously said. "I’m only 5'4" so weight shows quickly on me."

Miranda admits she has tried every diet

"I'm not naturally small," she once told Good Housekeeping. "And I'm fine with that, because so many girls come up to me and say, 'Thank you for being normal-sized — it gives us hope that you don't have to be a size 2 to be somebody.'"

Back when she was about to turn 30, Miranda worked out with her personal trainer doing cardio and circuit training for four months to drop a dress size ahead of her milestone celebration.

"People think I lost more, but I'm short," she said at the time, adding of her diet: "I haven't given up everything! I try to just cut everything in half."

MORE: Miranda Lambert turns up the heat in mini dress and cowboy boots in celebratory photo

MORE: Miranda Lambert wows in bikini during fun date with her husband

Miranda will batch cook vegetable soup

Now, seven years later and after trying "every diet", Miranda is finally content with how she looks. "I've hit a comfortable place; this is pretty much my size," she added to Good Housekeeping. "I’m a size 6, give or take five pounds, depending on the day."

So, what does Miranda eat to stay in shape? Keep reading to find out…

What does Miranda Lambert eat for breakfast?

Miranda doesn't follow a strict diet but tries to steer on the side of healthier options more often than not. So instead of bacon and cheese for breakfast, she'll have egg whites, avocado, and fruit.

Miranda loves Southern food

What does Miranda Lambert eat for lunch?

Miranda has been known to get her five-a-day in just one meal by preparing a big pot of vegetable soup. She also enjoys a glass of green juice at least once per day, explaining to Women's Health: "So if I don't eat anything else green that day, I feel like I've got my green in."

Another healthy option she swears by is her tried-and-tested recipe of grilled chicken breast and sweet potato salad. There may even be occasions where she indulges in fried food, as she once told Southern Living: "Every good southern woman should learn to change a tire, drive a tractor and cook something fried."

RELATED: Drew Barrymore's daily diet revealed: how she lost 20lbs

Miranda still enjoys a sweet treat

What does Miranda Lambert eat for a snack?

Miranda used to enjoy snacking on Froot Loop cereal bars but has switched up her diet for healthier options thanks to her life on the road. "I live on a bus. You're just sitting there all day, and you start getting snack-y," she explained to Good Housekeeping.

"I don't keep chips, because I'll eat them all." Now, she reaches for carrots and a low-fat dip or a serving of nuts and a piece of turkey.

What does Miranda Lambert eat for dinner?

Miranda is a big fan of home-cooking, especially her mother's meatloaf. "It's been the choice 'birthday dish' for me and my brother since we were little," she told Southern Living.

Another family favourite is her mother's enchiladas. "We are from Texas where Mexican food is a staple weekly dish for most families," she added. "Mom's enchiladas would stand up against anybody's!"

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon's daily diet revealed: what she eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Miranda will go running with her husband

What is Miranda Lambert's workout routine?

Miranda is the first to admit there is no "rhyme or reason to my fitness routine", but she does have a few activities she enjoys like Pilates and horse-riding.

She also likes to switch up her cardio routine by doing jumping jacks or run-walking because she "hates running", but is encouraged by her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

"He does a pity run with me, and then he does his real run. It’s sad," she told Health. "These days, I just try to feel good about myself and know that I’m trying."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.